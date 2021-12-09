Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/france-to-initiate-nationwide-disaster-white-plan-amid-5th-covid-wave-1091388620.html
France to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
France to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
France will put its health care system on a so-called "white plan" emergency footing in the coming days to mobilize resources as the country battles the fifth wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.
2021-12-09T14:01+0000
2021-12-09T14:01+0000
france
news
europe
disaster
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389300_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_09b70dff1725bade85f59411ce2fe922.jpg
The capital region of Ile-de-France became the seventh department to announce the move on Wednesday after the COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 446 cases per 100,000 inhabitants."The white plan will probably be introduced nationwide in the coming days because it has been adopted in a region after region," Veran told the France 2 television channel.The measure will mobilize healthcare workers, including by tapping the private sector, and increase the number of emergency care beds available to coronavirus patients. Veran said a person was admitted to ICU every six minutes, down from 10 minutes a week ago.The minister ruled out new coronavirus restrictions on public life, saying citizens knew what measures protect them from the infection. The French government will instead focus on vaccination and administering booster doses, he added.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389300_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06790e73b11c98078a8244a57e6db40f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, news, europe, disaster, covid-19

France to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave

14:01 GMT 09.12.2021
© ALAIN JOCARDMembers of the medical staff work during their night shift in an intensive care unit set up for those infected with the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, at the AP-HP Louis Mourier Hospital in Colombes, near Paris, on the firsts day hours of May 5, 2021.
Members of the medical staff work during their night shift in an intensive care unit set up for those infected with the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, at the AP-HP Louis Mourier Hospital in Colombes, near Paris, on the firsts day hours of May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© ALAIN JOCARD
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will put its health care system on a so-called "white plan" emergency footing in the coming days to mobilize resources as the country battles the fifth wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
The capital region of Ile-de-France became the seventh department to announce the move on Wednesday after the COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 446 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
"The white plan will probably be introduced nationwide in the coming days because it has been adopted in a region after region," Veran told the France 2 television channel.
The measure will mobilize healthcare workers, including by tapping the private sector, and increase the number of emergency care beds available to coronavirus patients. Veran said a person was admitted to ICU every six minutes, down from 10 minutes a week ago.
The minister ruled out new coronavirus restrictions on public life, saying citizens knew what measures protect them from the infection. The French government will instead focus on vaccination and administering booster doses, he added.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTSoros Funnels Millions Into Dark Money Hub Used By Defund the Police Activists, Grant Database Shows
14:20 GMTBiden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summit
14:12 GMTRussian Scientists Suggest Teaching AI Creative Writing
14:11 GMTNew Zealand Police Reportedly Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology
14:01 GMTFrance to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave
13:50 GMTSajid Javid Calls Mandatory Vaccination 'Ethically Wrong' Amid Omicron Spread
13:45 GMTLithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister
13:43 GMTMan With Gun Trying to Clear Security at Congressional Office Building Arrested, Reports Say
13:43 GMT'It's a Historical Day for Us, Battle Has Been Won,' Say Indian Farmers Ending Year-Long Protest
13:31 GMTChina: UK, US, Australia to 'Pay Price' for 'Mistaken Acts' Of Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics
13:21 GMTDelhi's Ruling Party AAP Blames Modi Gov't for Charging Devotees in Temples
13:20 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Plans to Press Ukraine to Cede Autonomy to Donbass
13:11 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Opening Remarks at 'Democracy Summit' Day One
13:01 GMT'Historic Disaster': Spanish Press Blasts Barcelona After Their Champions League Elimination
12:56 GMTKiev Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Donbass Contact Line, Moscow Says
12:51 GMTNearly 100 Former British Council Staff Still Hiding in Afghanistan, Reports Say
12:50 GMT'We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety': LA Detective Warns Against Visiting City Over Crime Surge
12:48 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus
12:38 GMTPope Francis Reveals What Sins Are More Serious Than 'Sins of the Flesh'
12:33 GMTImran Khan: Pakistan Must Help Bridge US-China Gaps Rather Than Joining 'Cold War-Style Bloc'