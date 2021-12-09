https://sputniknews.com/20211209/france-to-initiate-nationwide-disaster-white-plan-amid-5th-covid-wave-1091388620.html

France to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave

France to Initiate Nationwide Disaster 'White Plan' Amid 5th COVID Wave

France will put its health care system on a so-called "white plan" emergency footing in the coming days to mobilize resources as the country battles the fifth wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

2021-12-09T14:01+0000

2021-12-09T14:01+0000

2021-12-09T14:01+0000

france

news

europe

disaster

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389300_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_09b70dff1725bade85f59411ce2fe922.jpg

The capital region of Ile-de-France became the seventh department to announce the move on Wednesday after the COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 446 cases per 100,000 inhabitants."The white plan will probably be introduced nationwide in the coming days because it has been adopted in a region after region," Veran told the France 2 television channel.The measure will mobilize healthcare workers, including by tapping the private sector, and increase the number of emergency care beds available to coronavirus patients. Veran said a person was admitted to ICU every six minutes, down from 10 minutes a week ago.The minister ruled out new coronavirus restrictions on public life, saying citizens knew what measures protect them from the infection. The French government will instead focus on vaccination and administering booster doses, he added.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, news, europe, disaster, covid-19