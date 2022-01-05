Registration was successful!
First VIDEO of Protesters Storming Mayor's Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan Emerges Online
There are multiple reports of clashes between the protesters and the police forces, as the crisis in Kazakhstan escalates.
A short clip depicting an attack on the Akimat (mayor's office) in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan was uploaded earlier on Wednesday. Smoke and bright flashes can be seen in the video as hundreds of people surround the building.Some reports suggest that another crowd is trying to storm the old presidential residence.Mass unrest in the Central Asian country started at the beginning of 2022 after a spike in fuel prices triggered demonstrations in Aktau and Zhanaozen. The protests later spread to other parts of the country and escalated in Almaty, which is the old capital of Kazakhstan and the nation's most populous city.
Uninformative article. A little better coverage at RT: "Protesters storm govt building in Kazakhstan's largest city". ... Over fuel prices? The small numbers of rioters and their violence has that familiar israeloamerican regime change signature. Kazakhstan is a nation the zionists/nazis very much want grab.
First VIDEO of Protesters Storming Mayor's Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan Emerges Online

10:10 GMT 05.01.2022
Protesters storming the mayor's office in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan
Protesters storming the mayor's office in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© Photo : Sputnik Ближнее зарубежье
There have been multiple reports of clashes between protesters and police as the crisis in Kazakhstan escalates.
A short clip depicting an attack on the Akimat (mayor's office) in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan was uploaded earlier on Wednesday. Smoke and bright flashes can be seen in the video as hundreds of people surround the building.
Some reports suggest that another crowd is trying to storm the old presidential residence.
Mass unrest in the Central Asian country started at the beginning of 2022 after a spike in fuel prices triggered demonstrations in Aktau and Zhanaozen. The protests later spread to other parts of the country and escalated in Almaty, which is the old capital of Kazakhstan and the nation's most populous city.
130000
Uninformative article. A little better coverage at RT: "Protesters storm govt building in Kazakhstan’s largest city". ... Over fuel prices? The small numbers of rioters and their violence has that familiar israeloamerican regime change signature. Kazakhstan is a nation the zionists/nazis very much want grab.
