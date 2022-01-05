https://sputniknews.com/20220105/democrats-doing-utmost-to-exploit-us-capitol-breach-for-political-gain-ex-fbi-agent-says-1092031763.html

The Democratic Party and the mainstream media are trying their hardest to take full political advantage of the 6 January assault on the US Capitol, former FBI Special Agent and whistleblower Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he was cancelling his 6 January news conference just as a Democratic-led congressional panel has escalated its probe into last year's attack on the Capitol. Trump said he cancelled the presser "in light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media".Rowley said that although it dented American pride in its democratic institutions, she doubted the storming of the Capitol would have much of a lasting impact.The press from the very beginning, she added, has helped to exacerbate perceptions of the situation.Moreover, most of those who made it inside the Capitol, she added, have gotten clobbered with lengthy sentences by judges. Hence, Rowley said she cannot foresee similar incidents in the near future.Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the breach of the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters who were attempting to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results. At least five died as a result of the incident and more than 700 have been arrested for crimes related to the breach.

