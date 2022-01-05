https://sputniknews.com/20220105/us-capitol-police-chief-no-concerns-over-potential-incidents-on-anniversary-of-january-6-riot-1092027660.html

US Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot

US Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot

The US Capitol Police have no indications of potential incidents related to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 attack, Chief Tom Manger told reporters on Tuesday.

2022-01-05T02:18+0000

2022-01-05T02:18+0000

2022-01-05T02:18+0000

anniversary

pentagon

department of homeland security (dhs)

us defense department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090613283_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_26eb91b5da621dc2194456aa7c8990f4.jpg

"The short answer is no," Manger said when asked if he has concerns, adding that there is no intelligence information that indicates potential problems.Similar indications were also voiced by the US Homeland Security Department, which told Sputnik that there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol.Additionally, the Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has indicated that the bureau is not aware of any efforts to look at deploying National Guard troops at the US Capitol for the Thursday anniversary.At least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

anniversary, pentagon, department of homeland security (dhs), us defense department