Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital After Two Days

BREAKING: President Tokaev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital to which the leader was admitted two days ago due to intestinal blockage.
2022-01-05T13:38+0000
2022-01-05T13:38+0000
brazil
latin america
jair bolsonaro
After hospitalisation on Monday, the president said that he might need intestinal surgery, but on Tuesday, Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro would not need surgery after all.Bolsonaro was also hospitalised for intestinal obstruction in July 2021.The Brazilian leader has been suffering health problems since 2018 after an assassination attempt. Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora in the state of Minas Gerais, southeast Brazil, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesentery artery, which supplies blood to the intestine. After the attack, Bolsonaro underwent several abdominal surgeries.
brazil
13:38 GMT 05.01.2022
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital to which the leader was admitted two days ago due to intestinal blockage.

"Now discharged. Thank you all," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

After hospitalisation on Monday, the president said that he might need intestinal surgery, but on Tuesday, Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro would not need surgery after all.
Bolsonaro was also hospitalised for intestinal obstruction in July 2021.
The Brazilian leader has been suffering health problems since 2018 after an assassination attempt. Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora in the state of Minas Gerais, southeast Brazil, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesentery artery, which supplies blood to the intestine. After the attack, Bolsonaro underwent several abdominal surgeries.
