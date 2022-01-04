Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Snowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-politicians-flee-from-draconian-covid-policies-to-florida-to-enjoy-life-gov-desantis-jokes-1092015460.html
US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
The Florida governor also remarked that he is happy that the Sunshine State is “a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people”. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T14:04+0000
2022-01-04T14:04+0000
us
florida
joke
policies
ron desantis
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389623_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8e82f19a072b5eeb4761bc012a6034.jpg
Not long after US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in in Miami sitting at an outdoor table with a man and not wearing a face mask, miles away from the New York’s 14th congressional district, which she represents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cracked a joke about politicians from areas with more severe coronavirus restrictions vacationing in the Sunshine State.According to Fox News, DeSantis quipped at a press conference on Monday that he would be a "pretty doggone wealthy man" if he were to get "a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years".Noting that these politicians included "congresspeople", "mayors" and even "governors", DeSantis remarked: "It’s interesting the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida, because I think a lot of Floridians say: 'wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to, to basically to be able to enjoy life'."The Florida governor did point out that he is happy that his state is "a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people, they can make their own decisions".Mere days after Ocasio-Cortez was photographed outside the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach, she was caught on camera at a packed drag bar in Miami, with no face mask on as well, New York Post notes.This development led some people to criticice AOC online and accuse her of being a hypocrite.
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389623_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4065444b4e1d76aa14bf123a66604214.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, joke, policies, ron desantis, covid-19

US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes

14:04 GMT 04.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Wilfredo LeeFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / Wilfredo Lee
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The Florida governor also remarked that he is happy that the Sunshine State is “a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people”.
Not long after US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in in Miami sitting at an outdoor table with a man and not wearing a face mask, miles away from the New York’s 14th congressional district, which she represents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cracked a joke about politicians from areas with more severe coronavirus restrictions vacationing in the Sunshine State.
According to Fox News, DeSantis quipped at a press conference on Monday that he would be a "pretty doggone wealthy man" if he were to get "a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years".
Noting that these politicians included "congresspeople", "mayors" and even "governors", DeSantis remarked: "It’s interesting the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida, because I think a lot of Floridians say: 'wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to, to basically to be able to enjoy life'."
"There are probably about a half dozen governors who had restrictions on their people and then were spotted at various points in Florida. Some of it’s been public, some of it‘s not been public, but you know people tell me these things," he added.
The Florida governor did point out that he is happy that his state is "a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people, they can make their own decisions".
Mere days after Ocasio-Cortez was photographed outside the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach, she was caught on camera at a packed drag bar in Miami, with no face mask on as well, New York Post notes.
This development led some people to criticice AOC online and accuse her of being a hypocrite.
260000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:01 GMTEighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
14:47 GMTThe Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent
14:40 GMTSnowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
14:04 GMTUS Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
14:01 GMTBorussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him
13:55 GMTIsrael Relies Primarily on Pfizer and Moderna, Overlooking Other Jabs - Here's Why
13:47 GMTTexas Attorney General Appeals Ruling Stripping OAG of Authority to Prosecute Election Fraud
13:20 GMTYou Snooze, You Lose: UK, US Media Fear Russia May ‘Outsmart’ EU With New Gas Mega Pipeline to China
13:05 GMTBoJo Accused of ‘Not Self-Isolating’ After Being ‘Face to Face’ With COVID-19 Positive Aide
12:21 GMTUS Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman
12:19 GMTPabst Blue Ribbon's 'Try Eating A**' & 'Ask Your Mom' Tweets Leaves Netizens in Stitches
12:07 GMTTop-Ranked Novak Djokovic Set to Defend Australian Open Crown After COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption
10:55 GMTMissile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
10:47 GMTMoscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:28 GMTUK Hospitals Declare Critical Incidents, Urge ‘More Cautious Approach’ to COVID-19 Restrictions
09:58 GMTUS Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal
09:02 GMTElon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes
08:51 GMTTrump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era