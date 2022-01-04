US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
Not long after US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in in Miami sitting at an outdoor table with a man and not wearing a face mask, miles away from the New York’s 14th congressional district, which she represents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cracked a joke about politicians from areas with more severe coronavirus restrictions vacationing in the Sunshine State.
According to Fox News, DeSantis quipped at a press conference on Monday that he would be a "pretty doggone wealthy man" if he were to get "a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years".
Noting that these politicians included "congresspeople", "mayors" and even "governors", DeSantis remarked: "It’s interesting the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida, because I think a lot of Floridians say: 'wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to, to basically to be able to enjoy life'."
"There are probably about a half dozen governors who had restrictions on their people and then were spotted at various points in Florida. Some of it’s been public, some of it‘s not been public, but you know people tell me these things," he added.
The Florida governor did point out that he is happy that his state is "a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people, they can make their own decisions".
Mere days after Ocasio-Cortez was photographed outside the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach, she was caught on camera at a packed drag bar in Miami, with no face mask on as well, New York Post notes.
This development led some people to criticice AOC online and accuse her of being a hypocrite.
