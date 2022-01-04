https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-politicians-flee-from-draconian-covid-policies-to-florida-to-enjoy-life-gov-desantis-jokes-1092015460.html

US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes

US Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes

The Florida governor also remarked that he is happy that the Sunshine State is “a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people”. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-04T14:04+0000

2022-01-04T14:04+0000

2022-01-04T14:04+0000

us

florida

joke

policies

ron desantis

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389623_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8e82f19a072b5eeb4761bc012a6034.jpg

Not long after US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in in Miami sitting at an outdoor table with a man and not wearing a face mask, miles away from the New York’s 14th congressional district, which she represents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cracked a joke about politicians from areas with more severe coronavirus restrictions vacationing in the Sunshine State.According to Fox News, DeSantis quipped at a press conference on Monday that he would be a "pretty doggone wealthy man" if he were to get "a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years".Noting that these politicians included "congresspeople", "mayors" and even "governors", DeSantis remarked: "It’s interesting the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida, because I think a lot of Floridians say: 'wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to, to basically to be able to enjoy life'."The Florida governor did point out that he is happy that his state is "a place where people know they can come and they can live like normal people, they can make their own decisions".Mere days after Ocasio-Cortez was photographed outside the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach, she was caught on camera at a packed drag bar in Miami, with no face mask on as well, New York Post notes.This development led some people to criticice AOC online and accuse her of being a hypocrite.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, florida, joke, policies, ron desantis, covid-19