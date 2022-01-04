Registration was successful!
Texas Attorney General Appeals Ruling Stripping OAG of Authority to Prosecute Election Fraud
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has appealed a December 2021 court decision prohibiting his office from prosecuting criminal election law violations.Filing a Motion for Rehearing with the Court of Criminal Appeals on 2 January, he urged it to reconsider its recent decision to strip the Legislature of its power, granted approximately 70 years ago.Paxton underscored that the Texas Supreme Court had previously said that the ability of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to prosecute election law was consistent with the Texas Constitution.Emphasizing that this authority had made Texas elections “significantly safer and more secure” than other US states, Ken Paxton wrote:The Texas Attorney General vowed he would continue to oppose a decision that “diminishes our democracy and misconstrues the Texas Constitution.”In his Monday statement, Paxton pointed to the 2020 presidential election as an example of the importance of prosecuting voter fraud. Texas officials had investigated claims of voting irregularities amid ex-President Donald Trump’s claims the election had been “rigged” to favour his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.Mid-December 2021 the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in a 8-1 ruling said that the state's attorney general does not, with few exceptions, have the authority to independently prosecute criminal cases such as those involving voter fraud. According to the ruling, a provision of the law violates the separation of powers clause in the Texas Constitution and “representing an intrusion by the executive branch into the judicial branch.”In line with the decision, the attorney general can only get involved in a case with the “consent and deputization order” of a district or county attorney.At the time, Paxton, a Republican who has been on a crusade to root out voter fraud, tweeted that the ruling “could be devastating for future elections in Texas.”The provision underscored in the ruling was linked with a case involving Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. When the county district attorney refused to prosecute Stephens over alleged 2016 election campaign-finance manipulations, Paxton's office had sought an indictment from a grand jury in Chambers County.Paxton tweeted that the ruling meant Democratic megadonor George Soros-funded district attorneys “will have sole power to decide whether election fraud has occurred in Texas.”
Texas Attorney General Appeals Ruling Stripping OAG of Authority to Prosecute Election Fraud

Last December, Texas’ Court of Criminal Appeals struck down a law allowing the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases, pointing out that a provision of the legislation violates the ‘separation of powers’ clause in the Texas Constitution.
600000
