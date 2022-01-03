https://sputniknews.com/20220103/photo-cock-up-mistaking-emma-watson-for-emma-roberts-in-harry-potter-reunion-leaves-fans-in-1091999040.html

Photo Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches

A number of social media users were highly amused by this mix-up although some were left incredulous that such a blatant blunder could have been made. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” that premiered on HBO Max on 1 January apparently contained an error concerning one of the stars of the Harry Potter film saga, Emma Watson.According to People magazine, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed that a picture featured in the reunion special, rather than depicting the English actress Emma Watson - who played the part of Harry Potter's friend and contemporary Hermione Granger - was of American actress Emma Roberts who starred in several seasons of the 'American Horror Story' series."Guys help me that’s literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson,” one person wrote in a tweet featuring a screenshot of the aforementioned photo from the special alongside a screenshot of an identical photo from Roberts’ Instagram account.News of this development left a number of social media users howling with hilarity although others were left open-mouthed with amazement that such a faux-pas could ever have occurred.

