Photo Cock-Up Mistaking Emma Watson For Emma Roberts in Harry Potter Reunion Leaves Fans in Stitches
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniActress Emma Watson attends the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in New York.
A number of social media users were highly amused by this mix-up although some were left incredulous that such a blatant blunder could have been made.
The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” that premiered on HBO Max on 1 January apparently contained an error concerning one of the stars of the Harry Potter film saga, Emma Watson.
According to People magazine, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed that a picture featured in the reunion special, rather than depicting the English actress Emma Watson - who played the part of Harry Potter's friend and contemporary Hermione Granger - was of American actress Emma Roberts who starred in several seasons of the 'American Horror Story' series.
"Guys help me that’s literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson,” one person wrote in a tweet featuring a screenshot of the aforementioned photo from the special alongside a screenshot of an identical photo from Roberts’ Instagram account.
GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022
News of this development left a number of social media users howling with hilarity although others were left open-mouthed with amazement that such a faux-pas could ever have occurred.
I knew something didn't look right lmao!!! How did this happen 🤣 Hilarious— Marleen (@itsmarvely) January 2, 2022
How they gonna do Emma (Watson) dirty like that lol pic.twitter.com/fXYTFQFqJv— AJ (@aj_zavala) January 2, 2022