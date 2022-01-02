Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/ukrainians-poke-fun-at-defence-minister-spotted-wearing-armoured-bra-1091983313.html
Ukrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
Ukrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
The minister’s strange outfit was spotted in a group photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other defence officials. 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T18:30+0000
2022-01-02T18:31+0000
ukraine
photo
social media
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091983287_0:0:599:338_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc88e711ba2ef04cd2681548cca0b8b.png
Ukrainian Facebook users have enjoyed a laugh at Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s expense over an ill-fitting suit which made it appear as though he has a woman’s breasts.Reznikov and President Zelensky took a group photo on Saturday after the president appointed General Yuri Galushkin as commander of the army’s territorial defence forces. An official statement on the appointment listed off Galushkin’s many accomplishments, and pointed to Ukraine’s advances in the creation of an effective territorial fighting force.However, all Facebook users seemed able to focus on was Reznikov’s outfit.“Who gave Reznikov this suit? This is an imperative question of defence! War is on our doorstep, and here he is wearing such a suit!” one user complained.“Would it be possible at all for the defence minister to put on a normal suit before taking the photo? Because I am embarrassed,” another wrote.Others tried to focus on more substantive issues, such as the alleged overstaffing of Ukraine’s military command. “All this endless growth of the staff of officials in the ministries and state structures comes at the expense of the people’s money. In the apparatus of the Ministry of Defence alone there are over 37,000 personnel; there’s no end in sight and everyone is enjoying their cozy positions,” one person grumbled.Reznikov assumed office as Ukraine’s defence minister in November, previously serving as deputy prime minister, and minister ‘for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories’ – a position created in 2016, ostensibly to brainstorm ways to try to restore Ukraine’s control over Crimea and the militia-controlled areas of Donetsk and Lugansk.Reznikov got into a spat with German officials last month after accusing Berlin of vetoing a NATO delivery of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems.The laughter over Reznikov’s ‘armoured bra’ comes as a much-needed reprieve from rising regional tensions amid months of claims by Kiev and its Western patrons that Russia has concentrated tens of thousands of troops on the border in preparation to “invade” Ukraine. Moscow has grown wary of denying these claims, accusing the West of artificially pumping up tensions as a pretext for new sanctions, and a distraction from internal problems.
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/ukraines-own-national-security-and-defence-council-debunks-claims-of-russian-troop-buildup-1091977865.html
"Oleksii Reznikov’s expense over an ill-fitting suit which made it appear as though he has a woman’s breasts." ... How do they know he doesn't have breat enhancements? These far right israelonazi quislings do all sorts of strange things.
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091983287_20:0:507:365_1920x0_80_0_0_2ab559f001d67a5684bc9685b2583350.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, photo, social media, volodymyr zelensky

Ukrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’

18:30 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 02.01.2022)
© Photo : Office of the President of UkraineCropped image of a photo put out by the Ukrainian President's Office showing President Zelensky with a general and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov wearing an ill-fitting suit.
Cropped image of a photo put out by the Ukrainian President's Office showing President Zelensky with a general and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov wearing an ill-fitting suit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Photo : Office of the President of Ukraine
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The minister’s strange outfit was spotted in a group photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other defence officials.
Ukrainian Facebook users have enjoyed a laugh at Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov’s expense over an ill-fitting suit which made it appear as though he has a woman’s breasts.
Reznikov and President Zelensky took a group photo on Saturday after the president appointed General Yuri Galushkin as commander of the army’s territorial defence forces. An official statement on the appointment listed off Galushkin’s many accomplishments, and pointed to Ukraine’s advances in the creation of an effective territorial fighting force.
However, all Facebook users seemed able to focus on was Reznikov’s outfit.
“Who’s this guy with the barely buttonable jacket on the right? Is he wearing an armoured bra?” one joker asked.
“Who gave Reznikov this suit? This is an imperative question of defence! War is on our doorstep, and here he is wearing such a suit!” one user complained.
“Would it be possible at all for the defence minister to put on a normal suit before taking the photo? Because I am embarrassed,” another wrote.
Others tried to focus on more substantive issues, such as the alleged overstaffing of Ukraine’s military command. “All this endless growth of the staff of officials in the ministries and state structures comes at the expense of the people’s money. In the apparatus of the Ministry of Defence alone there are over 37,000 personnel; there’s no end in sight and everyone is enjoying their cozy positions,” one person grumbled.
Some commentators even took a more conspiratorial tone, suggesting that apparently not everyone in the military was happy about Reznikov’s appointment to the defence ministry. “Such horrible photos are surely not a coincidence, but a direct hint by someone to the staff of the press office?” one user suggested.
Reznikov assumed office as Ukraine’s defence minister in November, previously serving as deputy prime minister, and minister ‘for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories’ – a position created in 2016, ostensibly to brainstorm ways to try to restore Ukraine’s control over Crimea and the militia-controlled areas of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Reznikov got into a spat with German officials last month after accusing Berlin of vetoing a NATO delivery of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems.
The laughter over Reznikov’s ‘armoured bra’ comes as a much-needed reprieve from rising regional tensions amid months of claims by Kiev and its Western patrons that Russia has concentrated tens of thousands of troops on the border in preparation to “invade” Ukraine. Moscow has grown wary of denying these claims, accusing the West of artificially pumping up tensions as a pretext for new sanctions, and a distraction from internal problems.
Officers watch maneuvers during joint Russian-Belarusian drills in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Ukraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
12:19 GMT
307000
Discuss
Popular comments
"Oleksii Reznikov’s expense over an ill-fitting suit which made it appear as though he has a woman’s breasts." ... How do they know he doesn't have breat enhancements? These far right israelonazi quislings do all sorts of strange things.
vtvot tak
2 January, 21:38 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:30 GMTUkrainians Poke Fun at Defence Minister Spotted Wearing ‘Armoured Bra’
18:11 GMT'They Always Remain Silent': Irish PM Blasts Sinn Fein for 'Never' Criticising Russia
17:50 GMTTwo Killed in Anti-Military Protest in Sudan, Doctors Say
17:36 GMTHamas Slams Tel Aviv Over Gaza Strikes as Bennett Warns Those ‘Pointing Missiles at Israel’ Will Pay
17:13 GMTCyberattack on UK Defence Academy Had 'Significant' Impact, Ex-Director Says
17:00 GMT'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
16:25 GMTMexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTMan Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Get ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka