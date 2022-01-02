https://sputniknews.com/20220102/south-african-president-says-police-questioning-person-linked-to-parliament-fire-no-one-hurt-1091980876.html

South African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt

South African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that someone was being held for questioning in connection with massive fire erupted at the parliamentary precinct

2022-01-02T13:51+0000

2022-01-02T13:51+0000

2022-01-02T13:51+0000

africa

south africa

cyril ramaphosa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107308/78/1073087803_0:166:3055:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_0960248a8f4245a5367f616ff2bbb2f4.jpg

"I believe somebody is being held right now and they are being questioned," Ramaphosa told reporters as aired by South African SABC News broadcaster.Earlier in the day, the parliament of the republic said that as the result of the fire, no one was injured.According to the parliament, the blaze affected the National and the Old Assembly buildings.The Cape Town Parliament complex consists of several buildings — an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.In April, a major fire started near Cape Town, which engulfed the campus and the Cape Town University library. The fire was localized only on the fourth day.

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, south africa, cyril ramaphosa