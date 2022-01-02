Massive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video
05:51 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 02.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / MARCO LONGARIFirefighters are seen on a ladder of a fire engine as smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town
Emergency services are battling a large fire that broke out in the parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday morning.
Huge flames are seen on the roof of the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town as firefighters have surrounded the scene.
According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse, various crews from different fire stations arrived at the scene to contain the blaze.
The Parliament in Cape Town was on fire earlier on.— L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) January 2, 2022
"The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said as quoted by the News24.
Woke up to the view of a huge fire at Cape Town parliament that’s been going on for the past few hours. pic.twitter.com/ITz1XenSJ3— Jasmin Bauomy (@jasminbauomy) January 2, 2022
According to him, emergency services were notified of the fire on Sunday after 05:00.
"The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman J. P. Smith, said as quoted by the Times Live.
"We currently have six firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on scene from Roeland Street, Sea Point, Salt River, Brooklyn, Goodwood and Milnerton," he added.
#CapeTown #SouthAfrica— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 2, 2022
Firefighters are currently battling a large fire at the Parliament building in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/Xvhc3w7y85
The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed.