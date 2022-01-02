Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/massive-fire-rips-through-south-african-parliament-building-in-cape-town---video-1091972382.html
Massive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video
Massive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video
Emergency services are battling a large fire that broke out in the parliament building in Cape Town
2022-01-02T05:51+0000
2022-01-02T06:18+0000
Huge flames are seen on the roof of the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town as firefighters have surrounded the scene.According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse, various crews from different fire stations arrived at the scene to contain the blaze."The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said as quoted by the News24.According to him, emergency services were notified of the fire on Sunday after 05:00."The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman J. P. Smith, said as quoted by the Times Live."We currently have six firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on scene from Roeland Street, Sea Point, Salt River, Brooklyn, Goodwood and Milnerton," he added.The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
The whole country is a mess since 1994
0
1
africa, cape town, fire

Massive Fire Rips Through South African Parliament Building in Cape Town - Video

05:51 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 02.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / MARCO LONGARIFirefighters are seen on a ladder of a fire engine as smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town
Firefighters are seen on a ladder of a fire engine as smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / MARCO LONGARI
Emergency services are battling a large fire that broke out in the parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday morning.
Huge flames are seen on the roof of the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town as firefighters have surrounded the scene.
According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse, various crews from different fire stations arrived at the scene to contain the blaze.
"The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said as quoted by the News24.
According to him, emergency services were notified of the fire on Sunday after 05:00.
"The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman J. P. Smith, said as quoted by the Times Live.
"We currently have six firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on scene from Roeland Street, Sea Point, Salt River, Brooklyn, Goodwood and Milnerton," he added.
The source of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
Popular comments
The whole country is a mess since 1994
Emris Rex
2 January, 09:07 GMT
000000
