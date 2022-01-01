https://sputniknews.com/20220101/six-witnesses-reportedly-ready-to-place-prince-andrew-together-with-his-sex-abuse-accuser-1091955512.html

‘Six Witnesses’ Reportedly Ready 'To Place' Prince Andrew Together With His Sex Abuse Accuser

Prince Andrew can be linked with his sex abuse accuser by “four to six witnesses” willing to testify in court, according to the legal team of Virginia Roberts Guiffre.

Prince Andrew can be linked with his sex abuse accuser by “four to six witnesses” willing to testify in court, according to the legal team of Virginia Roberts Guiffre, cited by The Sun.The witnesses, who include Florida hairdresser Johanna Sjoberg and former Jeffrey Epstein employee Steve Scully, would be prepared to state that Prince Andrew and the woman suing the royal for rape had met, according to the lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre.Thus, Sjoberg, 41, has claimed that she met Prince Andrew at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, where the Queen's second son allegedly touched her breast. The incident she refers to also purportedly involved a latex Spitting Image puppet of the Duke that is said to have been used to abuse Virginia Roberts, who now goes under her married name of Giuffre.According to the testimony of Steve Scully, he saw the Duke of York and his now-accuser kissing by a swimming pool on Epstein's 'private island Little Saint James between 2001 and 2004.Furthermore, Giuffre’s lawyers are cited as saying they may get the youngest “victim” at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial – “Jane”- to testify. The woman, who was 14 when she was “groomed” by the British socialite and Epstein’s former “madam”, had taken the stand to describe how she had seen Prince Andrew aboard the tycoon’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express”.Alleged Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York in September, claiming she was forced into intimate relations with him on three separate occasions when she was a minor under US laws. The first time was purportedly at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, found guilty by a US jury on Wednesday of conspiring with the tycoon to groom and sexually abuse underage girls. The second time, in early 2001, was supposedly at Epstein's New York mansion, and the third time was on the billionaire’s private island in the Caribbean.In his November 2019 so-called “car-crash” Newsnight interview where he had attempted to explain his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew had dismissed all allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre and claimed he had never even met her. He had also suggested a photo purportedly showing them together might have been doctored. He also claimed in the interview he could not have had sex with Giuffre in 2001 because he was out with his daughter at Pizza Express in Woking. Furthermore, in reference to claims by his accuser that they danced together in a London nightclub and he had been “sweating profusely”, The Duke of York revealed he had a medical condition after being shot at during the Falklands War left him unable to sweat.The royal has also been urged by Virginia Giuffre’s legal team to “take responsibility” for his alleged actions.Referring to the photographic evidence allegedly showing the prince with Giuffre, Boies was quoted as saying:After Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday on five sex trafficking counts, Boies was cited as saying:Giuffre’s legal team has lodged legal papers requesting proof of Prince Andrew’s “alleged medical condition of anhidrosis, hypohidrosis, or your inability to sweat”.This is just one of eight requests made of the Duke of York.Earlier in the week, the Duke of York's legal team filed a motion seeking to halt proceedings, urging the US court to rule it has no jurisdiction to hear Virginia Giuffre' sex claims against him. The motion stated that the royal and his accuser, who lives in Australia, both resided outside of the US. However, on Friday, a US judge threw out the bid, saying the civil case could continue.

