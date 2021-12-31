Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/wish-you-well-in-hell-woman-groomed-by-ghislaine-maxwell-celebrates-her-guilty-verdict-1091935123.html
'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
On Thursday, after five days of deliberations, the jury found the British socialite guilty on five of six counts, including the most serious charges – sex trafficking of a minor. Maxwell groomed young women and girls for late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who in 2019 was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors.
2021-12-31T06:46+0000
2021-12-31T06:46+0000
Chauntae Davies, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, has celebrated the results of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old described Maxwell as a "monster" who "deserves to die" in prison for the atrocities committed against Chauntae and other young girls and women."I wish her well in hell. She and Epstein destroyed my life in every way. My relationships. My family life and my health. She and Epstein will meet each other in hell when her time comes", Davies says.Her story matches those of other individuals, who became victims of Maxwell and Epstein – Davies was a masseuse, who in 2001 after encountering the British socialite at a five-star hotel in Los Angeles, was offered a job in Florida in the house of the millionaire.Unlike some other individuals, who were below the age of consent, Chauntae Davies was 21 when she met Ghislaine Maxwell, something which leaves her wondering and blaming herself for not seeing Epstein and Maxwell for what they really were.Trip to Little Saint James and First AssaultHer first massage session with Jeffrey Epstein ended with the financier performing a sex act on himself. Davies left his home that same day, but was "manipulated" by Maxwell to return. Things took a dark turn when Epstein and his entourage travelled to the financier's private island Little Saint James. It was there that Davies realised what she got herself into, but she says there was nowhere to run.One night she was reading a book in her bungalow when Epstein's assistant Sarah Kellen knocked on the door and said that he was ready for a massage."I froze. It was late, I thought we were all going to bed. I knew I was brought here to work as their massage therapist, but I also knew this late-night call on an island where I already felt isolated did not feel right", Davies says.Epstein entered the room naked and started talking, supposedly to avoid awkwardness, the 41-year-old says. The financier kept talking to Davies asking her all sorts of questions before telling her that he had strained a muscle in the gym. Then at some point Epstein changed and grabbed her by the arms. This was one of many nights when he raped the young woman, Davies says.The 41-year-old admits now that she realises the financier boasted about his powerful acquaintances such as Prince Andrew to "induce his power and privilege". Davies says Epstein adorned his mansions with pictures showing himself together with high-profile figures and celebrities. He once bragged about how he had lent money to Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife.The royal himself has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre. He has categorically denied the accusations and claimed he never met the woman. The Duke of York, who is said to have been friends with Epstein for several years, said he had never seen anything inappropriate while visiting his mansions and the private island. Chauntae Davies questions this remark.Epstein himself was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after he was arrested. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office concluded that his death was a suicide. However, a forensic pathologist hired by his family suggested that evidence pointed to the financier potentially having been strangled.Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts, including the most serious charges – sex trafficking of a minor. Her lawyers and family vowed to appeal the verdict. Prince Andrew has been sued by Virginia Giuffre. That trial is expected to begin in late 2022.
They certainly were not hostage and were willing high end social climbers as are many like them. It not as if the were even under aged in natural law?
06:46 GMT 31.12.2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
On Thursday, after five days of deliberations, the jury found the British socialite guilty on five of six counts, including the most serious charges – sex trafficking of a minor. Maxwell groomed young women and girls for late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who in 2019 was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors.
Chauntae Davies, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, has celebrated the results of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old described Maxwell as a "monster" who "deserves to die" in prison for the atrocities committed against Chauntae and other young girls and women.
"I wish her well in hell. She and Epstein destroyed my life in every way. My relationships. My family life and my health. She and Epstein will meet each other in hell when her time comes", Davies says.

Her story matches those of other individuals, who became victims of Maxwell and Epstein – Davies was a masseuse, who in 2001 after encountering the British socialite at a five-star hotel in Los Angeles, was offered a job in Florida in the house of the millionaire.

"Looking back on it now, the speed of it is so suspicious but this is how her and Epstein were operating all along. Little did I know that this was to be the start of the worst period of my life. Maxwell was so charming that I trusted her implicitly", she said.

Unlike some other individuals, who were below the age of consent, Chauntae Davies was 21 when she met Ghislaine Maxwell, something which leaves her wondering and blaming herself for not seeing Epstein and Maxwell for what they really were.

"Those feelings are now mixed with embarrassment and anger. It's hard to understand why the strong, brave, and independent woman that I've become could allow that to happen. I am only now beginning to understand the manipulation and control that was used by both Jeffrey and Ghislaine. But especially Ghislaine. She was wearing a mask throughout the time I knew her. I wish I could have seen her for who she was", Davies said.

Trip to Little Saint James and First Assault

Her first massage session with Jeffrey Epstein ended with the financier performing a sex act on himself. Davies left his home that same day, but was "manipulated" by Maxwell to return. Things took a dark turn when Epstein and his entourage travelled to the financier's private island Little Saint James. It was there that Davies realised what she got herself into, but she says there was nowhere to run.

One night she was reading a book in her bungalow when Epstein's assistant Sarah Kellen knocked on the door and said that he was ready for a massage.

"I froze. It was late, I thought we were all going to bed. I knew I was brought here to work as their massage therapist, but I also knew this late-night call on an island where I already felt isolated did not feel right", Davies says.

Epstein entered the room naked and started talking, supposedly to avoid awkwardness, the 41-year-old says. The financier kept talking to Davies asking her all sorts of questions before telling her that he had strained a muscle in the gym. Then at some point Epstein changed and grabbed her by the arms. This was one of many nights when he raped the young woman, Davies says.

The 41-year-old admits now that she realises the financier boasted about his powerful acquaintances such as Prince Andrew to "induce his power and privilege". Davies says Epstein adorned his mansions with pictures showing himself together with high-profile figures and celebrities. He once bragged about how he had lent money to Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife.

The royal himself has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre. He has categorically denied the accusations and claimed he never met the woman. The Duke of York, who is said to have been friends with Epstein for several years, said he had never seen anything inappropriate while visiting his mansions and the private island. Chauntae Davies questions this remark.

"There is no way you could have been a friend of Jeffrey's and not know what was going on. I don't see how you could see somebody with another young girl all the time and there never being a conversation about it. It doesn't add up", Chauntae Davies said.

Epstein himself was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after he was arrested. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office concluded that his death was a suicide. However, a forensic pathologist hired by his family suggested that evidence pointed to the financier potentially having been strangled.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts, including the most serious charges – sex trafficking of a minor. Her lawyers and family vowed to appeal the verdict. Prince Andrew has been sued by Virginia Giuffre. That trial is expected to begin in late 2022.
They certainly were not hostage and were willing high end social climbers as are many like them. It not as if the were even under aged in natural law?
NNevi'im
31 December, 09:57 GMT
  About Us
  Press Info
  Terms of Use
  Contact Us
  Cookie Policy
  Privacy Policy
  Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik.
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
