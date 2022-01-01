Registration was successful!
First Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
First Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held his first formal address to the public, vowing to abandon divisive rhetoric and tackle the everyday issues... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
Adams' New Year's Day commute to City Hall was put on pause Saturday afternoon, after the former New York City police captain observed two men brawling near a train platform. Social media footage from the scene at Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Street subway station shows the newly-sworn-in NYC mayor surrounded by members of the press as he phones 911 to report "an assault in progress."Witnesses claim that the altercation between the two men ended prior to the arrival of two police cruisers. While the two men in question were waiting nearby, the officers on the scene only questioned a third man who attempted to intervene. The NYC mayor told reporters that he would have investigated the report more thoroughly than the responding officers, who did not exit their vehicles. Adams made an effort to be visible and accessible to the public on his first day, opting to take the subway without a New York City Police Department (NYPD) security detail. "There are days that if intel tells me there is a credible threat, we will make sure we have an appropriate amount," he added. Adams, a former Brooklyn borough president, held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning as the 110th mayor of New York City. NYC's first mayor was appointed in 1665.
First Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault

20:59 GMT 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / Andrew KellyIncoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a ceremony announcing Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the first ever female NYPD Commissioner, in Queensbridge Houses, Queens, New York City, U.S., December 15, 2021.
Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a ceremony announcing Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the first ever female NYPD Commissioner, in Queensbridge Houses, Queens, New York City, U.S., December 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Evan Craighead
On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held his first formal address to the public, vowing to abandon divisive rhetoric and tackle the everyday issues plaguing the five boroughs, such as economic inequality, crime, and underfunded schools. Adams also emphasized that the city will remain "open," despite the current surge in COVID-19 infections.
Adams' New Year's Day commute to City Hall was put on pause Saturday afternoon, after the former New York City police captain observed two men brawling near a train platform.
Social media footage from the scene at Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Street subway station shows the newly-sworn-in NYC mayor surrounded by members of the press as he phones 911 to report "an assault in progress."
Witnesses claim that the altercation between the two men ended prior to the arrival of two police cruisers. While the two men in question were waiting nearby, the officers on the scene only questioned a third man who attempted to intervene.
The NYC mayor told reporters that he would have investigated the report more thoroughly than the responding officers, who did not exit their vehicles.
Adams made an effort to be visible and accessible to the public on his first day, opting to take the subway without a New York City Police Department (NYPD) security detail.

"The city's safe," the NYC mayor said, noting that his security detail will be requested on a case-by-case basis.

"There are days that if intel tells me there is a credible threat, we will make sure we have an appropriate amount," he added.
Adams, a former Brooklyn borough president, held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning as the 110th mayor of New York City. NYC's first mayor was appointed in 1665.
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
New York's New Mayor Sworn In at Midnight
08:27 GMT
