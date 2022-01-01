First Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
© REUTERS / Andrew KellyIncoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a ceremony announcing Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the first ever female NYPD Commissioner, in Queensbridge Houses, Queens, New York City, U.S., December 15, 2021.
On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held his first formal address to the public, vowing to abandon divisive rhetoric and tackle the everyday issues plaguing the five boroughs, such as economic inequality, crime, and underfunded schools. Adams also emphasized that the city will remain "open," despite the current surge in COVID-19 infections.
Adams' New Year's Day commute to City Hall was put on pause Saturday afternoon, after the former New York City police captain observed two men brawling near a train platform.
Social media footage from the scene at Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Street subway station shows the newly-sworn-in NYC mayor surrounded by members of the press as he phones 911 to report "an assault in progress."
“Adams, Mayor Adams” he says at the end of the call— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022
Witnesses claim that the altercation between the two men ended prior to the arrival of two police cruisers. While the two men in question were waiting nearby, the officers on the scene only questioned a third man who attempted to intervene.
The NYC mayor told reporters that he would have investigated the report more thoroughly than the responding officers, who did not exit their vehicles.
Adams made an effort to be visible and accessible to the public on his first day, opting to take the subway without a New York City Police Department (NYPD) security detail.
"The city's safe," the NYC mayor said, noting that his security detail will be requested on a case-by-case basis.
"There are days that if intel tells me there is a credible threat, we will make sure we have an appropriate amount," he added.
.We walk with the new @NYCMayor to the subway this morning. He has no @nypd security detail. We ask why pic.twitter.com/fZe0aXm4XT— Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) January 1, 2022
Adams, a former Brooklyn borough president, held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning as the 110th mayor of New York City. NYC's first mayor was appointed in 1665.