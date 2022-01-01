https://sputniknews.com/20220101/new-yorks-new-mayor-sworn-in-at-midnight---mayors-office-1091957715.html

New York's New Mayor Sworn In at Midnight

Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City

"New York City, I am so proud to be your 110th mayor," Adams tweeted from the NYCMayor account.Adams was a police officer for over 20 years, retiring in the rank of a captain. He served in the New York State Senate and was then elected as the president of one of New York's boroughs, Brooklyn, twice.Adams, who is a Democrat like previous New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, is taking over amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the most populous city in the US.

