Car Bomb Blast in Central African Republic Injures 3 UN Peacekeepers

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 11.00 local time (09:00 GMT) when a convoy of peacekeepers left the city of Berberati towards temporary military posts located about 62 miles away.MINUSCA decried the use of explosive devices by CAR armed groups, which led to numerous casualties across the country, it read.Hostilities broke out in CAR in 2013 after then-President Francois Bozize was toppled by rebels, who also took over the CAR capital of Bangui. The city has since turned into a battlefield between militants of former Islamist movement Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka.Next year, the UN deployed a contingent to the conflict-torn country to ensure the protection of civilians amid the conflict.

