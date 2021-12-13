https://sputniknews.com/20211213/russia-can-help-central-african-republic-boost-its-military-power-parliament-speaker-says-1091484278.html

Russia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says

central african republic

russia

africa

Sarandji welcomed Russia's and other countries' determination to advocate for the complete lifting of the arms delivery embargo in the CAR. The official also expressed gratitude on behalf of the country's leadership to the Russian military for their contribution to the stabilisation of the security situation in the republic.The United Nations Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the CAR in 2013 which remains in force until 31 July 2022, in response to law and human rights violations widely observed in the CAR.On 8 December Sarandji met with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin where the officials discussed the development of inter-parliamentary relations, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the economy, culture and education. The CAR national assembly speaker told Sputnik he offered to his Russian counterpart to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' legislatures.

