AOC's Aide Calls Israel 'Racist European Ethnostate' in Instagram Story
AOC's Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story
AOK’s Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story
2021-12-31T03:53+0000
2021-12-31T03:53+0000
Hussain Altamimi, associate of the New York congresswoman and Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has called Israel a "racist European ethnostate," according to social media posts.Altamimi’s comments, who joined Ocasio-Cortez’ office as a legislative assistant, came in an Instagram story as he replied to a post from account "Let’s Talk Palestine,'' which describe itself as “nonprofit organization.”Its post talked about “the principle underpinning Israeli apartheid,” which is "not about where you’re born," according to the publication.Altamimi replied in a story last week, saying that "Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!"The screenshot of his story is now circulating on Twitter.Ocasio-Cortez, as well as other members of the Squad, is a constant critic of Israel that vigorously calls on to deeply review the relations between Washington and Tel Aviv. Opposing US financial and military support of Israel, the congresswoman earlier spoke against a separate bill to provide $1 billion in aid to Israel for the purchase of missiles needed for the Iron Dome missile defense system.When the lower chamber approved the bill by a 420-9 vote, Ocasio-Cortez burst into tears, saying later that she “wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted by these decisions” and at Congress for “choosing a path of maximum volatility and minimum consideration for its own political convenience.”
us, israel, palestine, instagram, alexandria ocasio-cortez

AOC's Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story

03:53 GMT 31.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Alexandra Kashirina
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been an ardent critic of US' relations with Israel, calling the latter an "apartheid state" over its policies towards Palestinians.
Hussain Altamimi, associate of the New York congresswoman and Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has called Israel a "racist European ethnostate," according to social media posts.
Altamimi's comments, who joined Ocasio-Cortez' office as a legislative assistant, came in an Instagram story as he replied to a post from account "Let's Talk Palestine,'' which describe itself as "nonprofit organization."
Its post talked about "the principle underpinning Israeli apartheid," which is "not about where you're born," according to the publication.

"It's about whether you're Jewish or non-Jewish. Your ethnicity determines your rights [and] level in the racial hierarchy. Israel is an exclusive ethnostate, established to serve one ethnic group at the expense of another," the post said.

Altamimi replied in a story last week, saying that "Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!"
The screenshot of his story is now circulating on Twitter.
Ocasio-Cortez, as well as other members of the Squad, is a constant critic of Israel that vigorously calls on to deeply review the relations between Washington and Tel Aviv. Opposing US financial and military support of Israel, the congresswoman earlier spoke against a separate bill to provide $1 billion in aid to Israel for the purchase of missiles needed for the Iron Dome missile defense system.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.
Is Donald Trump Right That Israel 'Literally Owned Congress' Before Progressive Democrats?
1 November, 23:26 GMT
1 November, 23:26 GMT
When the lower chamber approved the bill by a 420-9 vote, Ocasio-Cortez burst into tears, saying later that she "wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted by these decisions" and at Congress for "choosing a path of maximum volatility and minimum consideration for its own political convenience."
