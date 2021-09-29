GOP Rep. Fires Back at AIPAC's Attacks Over Not Supporting Israel's Iron Dome Funding Bill
© REUTERS / Amir CohenStreaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12.
© REUTERS / Amir Cohen
Massie was one of nine House members and the sole Republican who voted against the additional $1 billion in financing for Iron Dome, defending his vote by saying that “to bankrupt our country and put future generations of Americans in hock to our debtors” was “extreme.”
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has accused AIPAC of "foreign interference," after the most prominent pro-Israel lobby in the United States published an attack ad slamming the lawmaker for voting against legislation to fund Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.
The congressman shared a screenshot on his Twitter page, in which a Facebook ad said, "when Israel faced rocket attacks, Thomas Massie voted against Iron Dome," so Massie "does not speak for me."
How is THIS not foreign interference in our elections? pic.twitter.com/O5LSToIBUO— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 27, 2021
AIPAC was quick to hit back, declaring that the group "will not be deterred in any way by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks on this important work."
We are proud that we are engaged in the democratic process to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Our bipartisan efforts are reflective of American values and interests. We will not be deterred in any way by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks on this important work. https://t.co/L2qeejkJBF— AIPAC - Text IRON DOME to 73075 (@AIPAC) September 27, 2021
The altercation has sparked heated debate on social media, dividing users into opposing camps.
AIPAC is an American organization. https://t.co/lvOfjA2AP3— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 27, 2021
What does the I in AIPAC stand for? https://t.co/DshAAAUPsm— Anti-racist 🇺🇸 Jqhnny (@tinyhatslmfao_) September 27, 2021
Yes, the first part of my tweet referenced the indelicacy of suggesting AIPAC was a foreign organization, though they clearly have strong ties to a foreign nation and advocate for its interests. See also: pic.twitter.com/OOtQ04Wflo— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021
In recent months, AIPAC has been chastised from the other side of the aisle for its advertising campaign.
Back in August, a spokesman for Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota accused the pro-Israel lobby of endangering his boss's life with its ad campaign, “Stand with America. Stand against Terrorists."
The lobbying group lambasted Omar for listing the Jewish State along with militants, after she spoke about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban*."
Omar's fellow "Squad" member Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has also claimed in a letter to constituents that she had to switch her vote against the funding bill to "Present" due to “hateful targeting” by lobbyists. She was seen weeping at the House chamber after casting her vote, and eventually said in the letter that she is "deeply sorry."
*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and othe nations.