Practical Theologist Reflects on Life of Late South African Archbishop

Associate Professor of Practical Theology at the University of South Africa Gift Baloyi told Sputnik on Wednesday that for the late Archbishop Mpilo Desmond Tutu, theology was not a profession in which he could advance an egocentric agenda but, a vocation in which one can become the voice of the voiceless in pursuit of justice and dignity.

The academic said this was evident in the type of theology Tutu lived and professed throughout his life.Baloyi told Sputnik that the apartheid-era system in South Africa pushed Tutu to a point at which he endeavoured to establish theological truth. He said the late archbishop used religion and biblical scriptures as a way of remedying the injustices suffered by people of colour during that period.Baloyi told Sputnik that as the archbishop goes on to rest, he had many questions aimed at the extent of belief and today's church practices. He said that as a young South African black theologian inspired by Tutu’s work, he ponders the extent of the relevance of the theology taught and lived today.Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop and theologian known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist. He was Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases being the first black African to hold the position. Tutu died on 26 December. He had been ill with cancer for many years. Although Tutu’s wish was not to be afforded an official state funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that he will be given a Category 1 special official state funeral on Saturday.

