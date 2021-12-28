https://sputniknews.com/20211228/remembering-desmond-tutus-lessons-on-the-black-misleadership-class-1091847139.html

Remembering Desmond Tutu’s Lessons on The Black Misleadership Class

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the breakdown of the Build Back Better bill, the folly of relying on Democrats to offer any real solution to the struggles of working and poor people, and the necessity of unity for working and oppressed people in struggles for liberation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rudolf Okonkwo, a Nigerian American writer, journalist and host of the political satire show Dr. Damages Show on IrokopostTV to discuss the corporate media’s misleading coverage of the destruction of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria and the reality of vaccine apartheid behind it, the devaluation fo African life by corporations and settler-colonialism demonstrated in the giving of Nigeria expired or soon-to-expire vaccines despite the challenges posed by issues with the country’s administration infrastructure, and the stereotyping of the African continent as monolithic and backward.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss the beginning of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages and the US refusal to outline a plan to save indigenous languages, the US’s historic and continued complicity in the extinction of languages, the shortcomings of the decade and the need to note the murderous infrastructure that continues colonization and anti-indigenous violence in the US, and the use of indigenous names and languages for militarism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss Joe Biden’s claim that there are no federal solutions to the pandemic, the death and legacy of Bishop Desmond Tutu, the selling out of South Africa to the neoliberal capitalist regime, and the campaigns of Herschel Walker and Winsome Sears.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

