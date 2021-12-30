Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/move-it-musk-says-his-tiny-satellites-cant-block-any-rival-spacecrafts---report-1091900355.html
'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
The accusations come amid the Chinese complaint filed in the UN in December, describing how in October and July, two Starlink satellites caused the Chinese space station to maneuver to avoid the collision.
2021-12-30T03:04+0000
2021-12-30T03:06+0000
elon musk
business
china
spacex
us-china relations
satellites
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881779_0:113:2157:1326_1920x0_80_0_0_1677bea37a64483f59faecf9e347eced.jpg
Elon Musk has responded to multiple claims that his company's Starlink satellites take up too much space in Earth orbit, claiming that "tens of billions" of spacecraft might fit in orbits close to Earth.In an interview with the Financial Times, the eccentric entrepreneur explained that because space is "just extremely enormous" and the spacecraft he is sending into it "are very tiny," the situation is not as dire as it may seem.His response came after the chairman of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, told the outlet that Musk and his company, SpaceX, were "making the rules" for the emerging commercial space economy. Musk's drive to build thousands of communications satellites will leave fewer radio frequencies and orbital slots available for everyone else.Currently, SpaceX has launched roughly 2,000 satellites for its Starlink broadband communications network, with over ten thousand more on the way.Musk contrasted the number of satellites in low Earth orbit to the alleged 2 billion automobiles and trucks on Earth, rejecting claims that he was "squeezing out" potential satellite competitors.According to him, each orbital "shell" encircling the Earth is larger than the planet's surface, with another shell every 10 meters or so further out into space.Musk's claim that satellites in low Earth orbit could safely match the density of vehicles and trucks on Earth was disputed by some academics. According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who is quoted in the FT report, spacecraft traveling at 17,000 mph require significantly more gap than cars to allow time to modify their orbits if a collision appears possible. He calculated that at that pace, a three-second gap would reportedly only allow for around 1,000 satellites in each orbital shell.Because it's difficult to calculate the trajectory of so many distinct satellites, and because variations in solar weather alter their trajectories, potential collisions can only be detected close to when they happen, according to the expert.However, a space analyst with space consultancy firm Astralytical, Laura Forczyk, said that Musk's analogy of satellites to vehicles on Earth was "flippant."She also claimed that Aschbacher blasting SpaceX for their satellites was "based on emotion, not facts."Most satellites have been beaming signals from fixed positions far above the section of orbit where the International Space Station and the China Space Station operate until recently. However, as SpaceX, OneWeb, and other newcomers deploy smaller satellites to provide services like internet broadband from low earth orbit, this is changing.Also this week, in an interview with Bloomberg regarding the issue with satellites in low orbit and the much-needed traffic regulation, McDowell said there are over 4,800 commercial satellites in service, which is about double the number from five years ago, as well as a debris field of around 19,000 objects large enough to be detected by radar.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/chinas-space-station-conducts-preventive-manoeuvres-to-avoid-collisions-with-elon-musks-starlink-1091835023.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881779_120:0:2037:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_35bf501f1b77dc92260dd1d2659dbd42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, business, china, spacex, us-china relations, satellites

'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report

03:04 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 03:06 GMT 30.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeFILE PHOTO: Red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: Red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The accusations come amid the Chinese complaint filed in the UN in December, describing how in October and July, two Starlink satellites caused the Chinese space station to adopt "preventive collision avoidance control" procedures to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts."
Elon Musk has responded to multiple claims that his company's Starlink satellites take up too much space in Earth orbit, claiming that "tens of billions" of spacecraft might fit in orbits close to Earth.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the eccentric entrepreneur explained that because space is "just extremely enormous" and the spacecraft he is sending into it "are very tiny," the situation is not as dire as it may seem.
"This is not some situation where we’re effectively blocking others in any way. We’ve not blocked anyone from doing anything, nor do we expect to," he added.
His response came after the chairman of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, told the outlet that Musk and his company, SpaceX, were "making the rules" for the emerging commercial space economy. Musk's drive to build thousands of communications satellites will leave fewer radio frequencies and orbital slots available for everyone else.
Currently, SpaceX has launched roughly 2,000 satellites for its Starlink broadband communications network, with over ten thousand more on the way.
Musk contrasted the number of satellites in low Earth orbit to the alleged 2 billion automobiles and trucks on Earth, rejecting claims that he was "squeezing out" potential satellite competitors.
According to him, each orbital "shell" encircling the Earth is larger than the planet's surface, with another shell every 10 meters or so further out into space.
"That would imply room for tens of billions of satellites," he said. "A couple of thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, hey, here’s a couple of thousand of cars on Earth — it’s nothing."
Musk's claim that satellites in low Earth orbit could safely match the density of vehicles and trucks on Earth was disputed by some academics. According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who is quoted in the FT report, spacecraft traveling at 17,000 mph require significantly more gap than cars to allow time to modify their orbits if a collision appears possible. He calculated that at that pace, a three-second gap would reportedly only allow for around 1,000 satellites in each orbital shell.
A child stands near a giant screen showing the image of the Tianhe space station on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
China's Space Station Conducts Preventive Manoeuvres to Avoid Collisions With Elon Musk's Starlink
27 December, 13:22 GMT
Because it's difficult to calculate the trajectory of so many distinct satellites, and because variations in solar weather alter their trajectories, potential collisions can only be detected close to when they happen, according to the expert.

"For many space users, planning an avoidance maneuver is at least hours if not days, so this suggests space is already too crowded," he said.

However, a space analyst with space consultancy firm Astralytical, Laura Forczyk, said that Musk's analogy of satellites to vehicles on Earth was "flippant."

"He’s essentially correct that it’s a traffic management problem," the expert stressed, while adding that the rush to launch new communications networks with tens of thousands of satellites has highlighted a clear need for more international cooperation to establish "how orbital space is to be distributed and space traffic to be managed."

She also claimed that Aschbacher blasting SpaceX for their satellites was "based on emotion, not facts."
"I have to wonder if similar complaints were made when certain airlines started flying more planes on set routes. No one owns the skies and all are free to use them," she said.
Most satellites have been beaming signals from fixed positions far above the section of orbit where the International Space Station and the China Space Station operate until recently. However, as SpaceX, OneWeb, and other newcomers deploy smaller satellites to provide services like internet broadband from low earth orbit, this is changing.
Also this week, in an interview with Bloomberg regarding the issue with satellites in low orbit and the much-needed traffic regulation, McDowell said there are over 4,800 commercial satellites in service, which is about double the number from five years ago, as well as a debris field of around 19,000 objects large enough to be detected by radar.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:04 GMT'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
01:23 GMTFauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
00:39 GMTAlmost One-Third of US Adults Claim No Religious Affiliation, A 25% Increase Since 2016
00:30 GMTItaly Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
00:25 GMTBiden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
00:16 GMTLockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
00:11 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Children Under 5 in US May Take Months
00:09 GMTChina to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition, Ambassador Says
00:01 GMTPrincess Di File: Blurred Line Between the Press and the State
YesterdayNo Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Up Modestly as ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Remains on Pause
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Out of 6 Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial
YesterdayUS’ Africa Chief Meets With Somali PM Roble as Opposition Demands Farmaajo Resign for 'Coup'
YesterdayFauci Floats Never-Ending COVID-19 Testing, Fourth Jabs & No New Year Revels
YesterdayIIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams
YesterdayIraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell's Trial Judge Asks Jury to Continue Deliberations Through New Year's Day - Report
YesterdayWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
YesterdayNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
YesterdayMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’