Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/chinas-space-station-conducts-preventive-manoeuvres-to-avoid-collisions-with-elon-musks-starlink-1091835023.html
China's Space Station Conducts Preventive Manoeuvres to Avoid Collisions With Elon Musk's Starlink
China's Space Station Conducts Preventive Manoeuvres to Avoid Collisions With Elon Musk's Starlink
Billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk owns the Starlink satellites. SpaceX has deployed nearly 1,900 satellites to serve its Starlink broadband network to broaden its satellite-based Internet outreach worldwide.
2021-12-27T13:22+0000
2021-12-27T13:22+0000
international space station
space
spacex
elon musk
satellites
us
china
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091836216_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf12e358a350a2e680c9f912828ab6f.jpg
China has slammed the US for not informing China or the United Nations about the activities of Starlink satellites, which allegedly endangered lives on board China’s space station. The Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (Vienna) has said that Starlink satellites, launched by SpaceX, had “two close encounters with the China Space Station” on 1 July and 21 October this year.In the words of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (Vienna), the two instances “constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station”.As per information shared by China, the Starlink satellite had been travelling stably since 19 April 2020 in orbit at an average altitude of around 555 km. However, between 16 May and 24 June 2021, the Starlink-1095 satellite manoeuvred continuously to an orbit of around 382 km, and stayed in that orbit.The mission underlined that China’s Space Station has travelled stably in a near-circular orbit at an altitude of around 390 km on an orbital inclination of about 41.5 degrees.The Chinese mission mentioned that the US violated Article VI of the Outer Space Treaty, which says “States Parties to the Treaty shall bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, whether such activities are carried on by governmental agencies or by non-governmental entities…”China’s Manned Space Programme completed five launch missions in 2021, with the successful launch into orbit of the Tianhe core module of the China Space Station, the Tianzhou-II and Tianzhou-III cargo spacecraft, as well as the Shenzhou-XII and Shenzhou-XIII crewed spacecraft. After four crewed missions, the station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/space-force-general-claims-china-moves-twice-the-rate-of-us-in-space-race-may-overtake-it-by-2030-1091300563.html
space
china
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091836216_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22e623c26298355f0e0e905717437665.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international space station, space, spacex, elon musk, satellites, us, china, space

China's Space Station Conducts Preventive Manoeuvres to Avoid Collisions With Elon Musk's Starlink

13:22 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGA child stands near a giant screen showing the image of the Tianhe space station on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021
A child stands near a giant screen showing the image of the Tianhe space station on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk owns the Starlink satellites. SpaceX has deployed nearly 1,900 satellites to serve its Starlink broadband network to broaden its satellite-based Internet outreach worldwide.
China has slammed the US for not informing China or the United Nations about the activities of Starlink satellites, which allegedly endangered lives on board China’s space station.
The Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (Vienna) has said that Starlink satellites, launched by SpaceX, had “two close encounters with the China Space Station” on 1 July and 21 October this year.

In a note verbale, China said that on 21 October, a Starlink satellite “was continuously manoeuvring, the manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed, there was thus a collision risk between the Starlink-2305 satellite and the China Space Station”.

In the words of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (Vienna), the two instances “constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station”.
As per information shared by China, the Starlink satellite had been travelling stably since 19 April 2020 in orbit at an average altitude of around 555 km. However, between 16 May and 24 June 2021, the Starlink-1095 satellite manoeuvred continuously to an orbit of around 382 km, and stayed in that orbit.
The mission underlined that China’s Space Station has travelled stably in a near-circular orbit at an altitude of around 390 km on an orbital inclination of about 41.5 degrees.
The Chinese mission mentioned that the US violated Article VI of the Outer Space Treaty, which says “States Parties to the Treaty shall bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, whether such activities are carried on by governmental agencies or by non-governmental entities…”
In this handout image released by the US Navy, a hypersonic missile launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, on March 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Space Force General Claims China Moves 'Twice the Rate' of US in Space Race, May Overtake It by 2030
6 December, 23:27 GMT
China’s Manned Space Programme completed five launch missions in 2021, with the successful launch into orbit of the Tianhe core module of the China Space Station, the Tianzhou-II and Tianzhou-III cargo spacecraft, as well as the Shenzhou-XII and Shenzhou-XIII crewed spacecraft.
After four crewed missions, the station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTObservers: Blaming EU Gas Crunch on Russia is Cheap & Dishonest Way to Cover-Up Europe's Own Faults
14:03 GMTRecord Number of OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur by Soyuz-2.1b Rocket
13:54 GMTBeijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter Olympics
13:49 GMTFormer Spanish King Reported to Maintain Friendship With Wanted Arms Dealer
13:44 GMTDraft Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Published For Public Discussion, Here Are Some of Them
13:39 GMTAussie Banned From Leaving Israel Until December 31, 9999 Unless He Pays $3 Mln in Child Support
13:39 GMTChorus Against Anti-Vaxxers Grows in Premier League as Managers Hint at Signing Only Jabbed Players
13:24 GMTNetherlands Residents Can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Virtual Reality Glasses
13:22 GMTChina's Space Station Conducts Preventive Manoeuvres to Avoid Collisions With Elon Musk's Starlink
13:17 GMT'Aliens in Bedroom', 'Strange Images on CCTV' Reported in N. Ireland Amid Influx of UFO Sightings
13:09 GMTDoctors in India March Towards Top Court, Threaten Mass Resignation Over Exam Counselling Delay
13:05 GMTSuspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son
12:37 GMTLebanon to Hold Parliamentary Elections on 15 May
12:26 GMTTurkey Says Its Mid-Range Air Defenсe System Ready for Deployment
12:11 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Suggests EU Suffering From Sadomasochism in WTO Spat With Russia
12:07 GMTJournalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents
12:03 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
12:02 GMTJapan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say
11:55 GMTPolish President Duda Vetoes Amendments to Law on Broadcasting Restricting Foreign Shares
11:53 GMTMi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia