https://sputniknews.com/20211230/man-on-a-mission-to-kill-joe-biden-in-order-to-rid-white-house-of-evil-demons-arrested-in-iowa-1091907701.html

Man on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa

Man on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa

According to a six-page criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Iowa, the 25-year-old carried a list of targets. He said he disapproved of the current administration

2021-12-30T07:59+0000

2021-12-30T07:59+0000

2021-12-30T07:59+0000

joe biden

iowa

us

threats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106467/83/1064678386_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7a0c0cb57055e26274c0f9b431316a.jpg

A heavily armed man was detained on his way to the White House, where he wanted to kill several high-profile individuals, including President Joe Biden. Other people on his target list were, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Court records show that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, began his trip from Sacramento, California, and was pulled over by police on 21 December for driving aggressively. During a conversation with a police officer he confessed that he was heading to Washington, DC, to "combat evil demons in the White House". He said he worked at a grocery store until he had been called by God. He complained to law enforcement about the alleged "abuse of children" under Joe Biden.Police officers discovered an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, body armour, loaded magazines, and medical kits in his car. Court records show that Xiong believes he is "the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power". He said he would do "whatever it takes" to complete his mission and will resume his conquest on the White House if released from custody. He has been charged with making threats. This is not the first time that a man has plotted against the Biden administration. In May, police arrested 39-year-old John Thornton from Las Cruces, New Mexico, who threatened to travel to Washington, DC, to shoot the Democrat, as well as computer company workers and some of his family members.

iowa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

joe biden, iowa, us, threats