Biden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
Biden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has asked the US Supreme Court to hear a case over the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols policy, otherwise known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed with the high court.
“This Court should grant the petition for a writ of certiorari and set the case for argument this Term. The court of appeals’ decision has enormous legal and practical consequences, and there are compelling reasons for the Court to review it promptly,” the petition, filed on Wednesday, said.In August, a US federal court in the state of Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The decision came after the US Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to end the program.The policy was officially reinstated on December 6, since which date US authorities have returned upwards of 160 migrants to Mexico, according to UN International Organization for Migration spokesperson Alberto Cabezas Talavero.If the Supreme Court grants the petition and hears the case, they should order expedited briefing so that the case can be heard in the court’s April sitting, the petition said.
00:25 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 00:32 GMT 30.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK T. FALLONA US Border Patrol agent looks back towards the San Ysidro port of entry while standing next to a new section of the steel bollard-style border wall along the US-Mexico border between San Diego sand Tijuana, during a tour with the US Customs and Border Protection on May 10, 2021 in San Diego County, California. - Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier.
A US Border Patrol agent looks back towards the San Ysidro port of entry while standing next to a new section of the steel bollard-style border wall along the US-Mexico border between San Diego sand Tijuana, during a tour with the US Customs and Border Protection on May 10, 2021 in San Diego County, California. - Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK T. FALLON
“This Court should grant the petition for a writ of certiorari and set the case for argument this Term. The court of appeals’ decision has enormous legal and practical consequences, and there are compelling reasons for the Court to review it promptly,” the petition, filed on Wednesday, said.
In August, a US federal court in the state of Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The decision came after the US Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to end the program.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference dedicated to an opening of the first section of the state-made border wall on December 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
Texas Gov. Abbott Presents State-Funded Border Wall, Slams Biden for Not 'Doing His Job'
19 December, 03:16 GMT
The policy was officially reinstated on December 6, since which date US authorities have returned upwards of 160 migrants to Mexico, according to UN International Organization for Migration spokesperson Alberto Cabezas Talavero.
If the Supreme Court grants the petition and hears the case, they should order expedited briefing so that the case can be heard in the court’s April sitting, the petition said.
