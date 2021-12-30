https://sputniknews.com/20211230/biden-admin-asks-us-supreme-court-to-hear-case-over-remain-in-mexico-policy-1091899333.html

Biden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has asked the US Supreme Court to hear a case over the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols policy, otherwise known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed with the high court.

“This Court should grant the petition for a writ of certiorari and set the case for argument this Term. The court of appeals’ decision has enormous legal and practical consequences, and there are compelling reasons for the Court to review it promptly,” the petition, filed on Wednesday, said.In August, a US federal court in the state of Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The decision came after the US Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to end the program.The policy was officially reinstated on December 6, since which date US authorities have returned upwards of 160 migrants to Mexico, according to UN International Organization for Migration spokesperson Alberto Cabezas Talavero.If the Supreme Court grants the petition and hears the case, they should order expedited briefing so that the case can be heard in the court’s April sitting, the petition said.

