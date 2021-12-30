Registration was successful!
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says
China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says
China-Russia relations are at their best, free from any unresolved historical obstacles and continue to develop, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.
While China has diplomatic ties with more than 170 countries, only its relations with Moscow are entering a new phase of all-around development, which fully demonstrates their uniqueness and special importance, according to the diplomat.The diplomat also said that over the past 20 years of the evolution of the global political and economic landscape, relations between China and Russia have endured, making their way to a higher level, quality and horizons.According to the Chinese ambassador, the development of China-Russia relations is well underway, they have long been free from any unresolved historical issues and internal obstacles. In 2019, the relations reached a new level when the leaders of both nations jointly announced the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era.
russia, china, ambassador

China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says

11:29 GMT 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HOW HWEE YOUNGThe Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / HOW HWEE YOUNG
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China-Russia relations are at their best, free from any unresolved historical obstacles and continue to develop, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.
While China has diplomatic ties with more than 170 countries, only its relations with Moscow are entering a new phase of all-around development, which fully demonstrates their uniqueness and special importance, according to the diplomat.

"It shows that the relations between China and Russia are experiencing the best period of all time at an unprecedentedly high level, and their dynamics has worked a wonder in the history of relations between the major countries," the ambassador said in an interview.

The diplomat also said that over the past 20 years of the evolution of the global political and economic landscape, relations between China and Russia have endured, making their way to a higher level, quality and horizons.

"Mature, constructive and stable China-Russian relations create a new model for the sustainable and consistent development of relations between the neighbouring powers, enabling the two countries to steadily move in the right direction without external factors' interference, and to demonstrate a successful pattern and experience in the development of international relations," Zhang said.

© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/XinhuaIn this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
According to the Chinese ambassador, the development of China-Russia relations is well underway, they have long been free from any unresolved historical issues and internal obstacles. In 2019, the relations reached a new level when the leaders of both nations jointly announced the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era.
