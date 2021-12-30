https://sputniknews.com/20211230/china-russia-relations-experience-best-period-ever-ambassador-in-moscow-says-1091914116.html

China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says

China-Russia relations are at their best, free from any unresolved historical obstacles and continue to develop, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

While China has diplomatic ties with more than 170 countries, only its relations with Moscow are entering a new phase of all-around development, which fully demonstrates their uniqueness and special importance, according to the diplomat.The diplomat also said that over the past 20 years of the evolution of the global political and economic landscape, relations between China and Russia have endured, making their way to a higher level, quality and horizons.According to the Chinese ambassador, the development of China-Russia relations is well underway, they have long been free from any unresolved historical issues and internal obstacles. In 2019, the relations reached a new level when the leaders of both nations jointly announced the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era.

