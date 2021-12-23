Russia, China Jointly Developing High-Tech Weapons, Putin Says

Russia and China are jointly working to develop state-of-the-art weapons, President Vladimir Putin told his Q&A session on Thursday.According to him, the two countries also "develop cooperation between the armed forces", which includes "joint military exercises" and "participation in international war games" as well as "joint patrolling at sea and in the air".In this regard, the Russian president pointed to Moscow bolstering economic cooperation with Beijing, adding: "Asia is developing rapidly, with China being the undisputed leader [in this process]".Putin said that Moscow and Beijing "have already had a turnover of over one hundred billion [dollars]" and that both sides are "working in different directions", including those related to nuclear energy, space, and human rights.The remarks come after the Russian Defence Ministry announced in late October that Russian and Chinese warships had conducted their first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.
"The Chinese Army is largely equipped with the most advanced weapons systems. We even develop individual high-tech weapons [,such as aircraft and helicopters] together", Putin stressed, citing the two sides' collaboration in the space and aviation sectors.
Separately, Putin touted his "very trustful personal relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, something that he said "helps in business".
