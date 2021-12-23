https://sputniknews.com/20211223/russia-china-jointly-developing-high-tech-weapons-putin-says-1091745239.html

Russia, China Jointly Developing High-Tech Weapons, Putin Says

Russia, China Jointly Developing High-Tech Weapons, Putin Says

Russia and China are jointly working to develop state-of-the-art weapons, President Vladimir Putin told his Q&A session on Thursday

2021-12-23T10:25+0000

2021-12-23T10:25+0000

2021-12-23T11:22+0000

military & intelligence

russia

china

cooperation

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105439/95/1054399525_0:260:5000:3073_1920x0_80_0_0_d3c577f23517a541f32c53e4fdf974ba.jpg

Russia and China are jointly working to develop state-of-the-art weapons, President Vladimir Putin told his Q&A session on Thursday.According to him, the two countries also "develop cooperation between the armed forces", which includes "joint military exercises" and "participation in international war games" as well as "joint patrolling at sea and in the air".In this regard, the Russian president pointed to Moscow bolstering economic cooperation with Beijing, adding: "Asia is developing rapidly, with China being the undisputed leader [in this process]".Putin said that Moscow and Beijing "have already had a turnover of over one hundred billion [dollars]" and that both sides are "working in different directions", including those related to nuclear energy, space, and human rights.The remarks come after the Russian Defence Ministry announced in late October that Russian and Chinese warships had conducted their first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

military & intelligence, russia, china, cooperation, vladimir putin