https://sputniknews.com/20211224/beijing-says-theres-no-limit-to-russia-china-cooperation-after-putin-touts-strategic-partnership-1091780685.html

Beijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership

Beijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership

At his annual end-of-year press conference on Thursday, Vladimir Putin pointed to China’s position as Moscow’s largest trade and economic partner, and the... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-24T16:03+0000

2021-12-24T16:03+0000

2021-12-24T16:14+0000

xi jinping

russia

vladimir putin

china

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106526/89/1065268933_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_77c48fec5b699516ea6106bc7b485852.jpg

China “appreciates” President Putin’s comments on his personal friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and on the state of the Russia-China relationship, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has indicated.“China is ready to expand further all-round mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, boost the development and revitalisation of the two countries, and share development opportunities with the rest of the world,” the official added.Zhao also pointed to the “good and congenial” friendship between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - pointing out that they have met more than 30 times since Xi’s election in 2013.In his year-end press conference on Thursday, Putin said that the “strategic” partnership between Russia and China “has no precedent” in the two countries’ history, and suggested that the cooperation between the two powers serves as a “a strong stabilising factor in the international arena.”Putin also slammed the US over its decision to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, calling the move “unacceptable” and accusing Washington of using the boycott to try to “curb China’s growth".

https://sputniknews.com/20211223/russia-china-jointly-developing-high-tech-weapons-putin-says-1091745239.html

Arthur Chev I'm testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (CANCER) Melanoma disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, I was recommended to undergo chemo which I did but the cancer cells regenerated which almost took my life. I had faith in God that i would be healed someday. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues to Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases. 0

GM W LOL, China never touts Russia cooperation. That should tell you something 0

2

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

xi jinping, russia, vladimir putin, china, cooperation