Hasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
2021-12-29T10:35+0000
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and NBC journalist Maria Shriver have finalised their divorce 10 years after separating, TMZ has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the divorce was mediated by a private judge who signed it earlier this month, but the documents needed to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, who completed the process on Tuesday.As to why it took the couple a decade to finalise their divorce, sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger and Shriver were involved in a very complicated property settlement because the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married. Sources told TMZ that an estimated $400 million was divided between the two.The Hollywood star and the two-time Emmy-winning journalist, who is a niece of the late president, John F Kennedy, married in 1986. They have four children. In 2011, Maria Shriver filed for a divorce after she learned that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.The actor confessed that it took him seven or eight years to realise that Joseph, who is now 24, was his son when the latter started looking like him. Reports say the "Terminator" star bought a four-bedroom house for Mildred Baena and his son in Bakersfield, California. Despite Schwarzenegger and Shriver splitting up and going on to date other people, they remain close to each other and are often seen together with their four children. When asked in a 2014 interview about the things he is least proud of Schwarzenegger said the following: "I'm least proud of the mistakes I made that caused my family pain and split us up".
10:35 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / MARK J. TERRILLFILE - This file photo taken Oct. 7, 2003, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, as they celebrate his victory in the California gubernatorial recall election in Los Angeles
Max Gorbachev
