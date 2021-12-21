Registration was successful!
UK Court Rules UAE Prime Minister Must Pay Over $662Mln in Divorce Settlement
UK Court Rules UAE Prime Minister Must Pay Over $662Mln in Divorce Settlement
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been ordered to pay a divorce settlement worth over 500 million pounds to his ex-wife Princess Haya and their children
Following a number of hearings in the United Kingdom, where Haya took refuge in 2019, the Dubai ruler was attested to have organized an intimidation campaign against Haya, hacked her phones with the Pegasus spyware, and tried to buy an estate next to the princess' house in Berkshire, posing a “very significant threat to her security,” according to the UK High Court rulings.Given all the previous facts, the UAE top official was ordered to pay over 250 million pounds upfront to the princess and submit a bank guarantee worth 290 million pounds for yearly payments.Judge Philip Moor said that the major threat to the princess and her children comes "uniquely" from the sheikh.The judge claimed that the amount of payments might be further reconsidered if the security situation of the children changes. But now, he said, the risk to them remains clear.
uk high court, uae, sheikh mohammed bin rashid maktoum, divorce, uk

UK Court Rules UAE Prime Minister Must Pay Over $662Mln in Divorce Settlement

12:50 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 16:50 GMT 21.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Martin DokoupilPrincess Haya bint al-Hussein, the wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, waits for United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to arrive for a press conference ahead of the launch of the UN’s report on humanitarian financing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan 17, 2016
Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, waits for United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to arrive for a press conference ahead of the launch of the UN’s report on humanitarian financing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan 17, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© AP Photo / Martin Dokoupil
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been ordered to pay a divorce settlement worth over 500 million pounds ($662.5 million) to his ex-wife Princess Haya and their children by the UK High Court, which described the sheikh as the "main threat" to his family.
Following a number of hearings in the United Kingdom, where Haya took refuge in 2019, the Dubai ruler was attested to have organized an intimidation campaign against Haya, hacked her phones with the Pegasus spyware, and tried to buy an estate next to the princess' house in Berkshire, posing a “very significant threat to her security,” according to the UK High Court rulings.
Given all the previous facts, the UAE top official was ordered to pay over 250 million pounds upfront to the princess and submit a bank guarantee worth 290 million pounds for yearly payments.
Judge Philip Moor said that the major threat to the princess and her children comes "uniquely" from the sheikh.

“I am entirely satisfied that this means that, although HRH [her royal highness Haya] and the children would require security provision in any event, given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country".

The judge claimed that the amount of payments might be further reconsidered if the security situation of the children changes. But now, he said, the risk to them remains clear.
UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) stands next to his wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein during the presentation of a UN report on funding for humanitarian aid on January 17, 2016, in the Emirate of Dubai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2019
Wife of UAE Sheikh Runs Away from Country With Huge Sum Of Money, US Media Claims
29 June 2019, 14:57 GMT
