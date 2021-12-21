https://sputniknews.com/20211221/uk-court-rules-uae-prime-minister-must-pay-over-662mln-in-divorce-settlement-1091700359.html

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been ordered to pay a divorce settlement worth over 500 million pounds to his ex-wife Princess Haya and their children

Following a number of hearings in the United Kingdom, where Haya took refuge in 2019, the Dubai ruler was attested to have organized an intimidation campaign against Haya, hacked her phones with the Pegasus spyware, and tried to buy an estate next to the princess' house in Berkshire, posing a “very significant threat to her security,” according to the UK High Court rulings.Given all the previous facts, the UAE top official was ordered to pay over 250 million pounds upfront to the princess and submit a bank guarantee worth 290 million pounds for yearly payments.Judge Philip Moor said that the major threat to the princess and her children comes "uniquely" from the sheikh.The judge claimed that the amount of payments might be further reconsidered if the security situation of the children changes. But now, he said, the risk to them remains clear.

