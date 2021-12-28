https://sputniknews.com/20211228/white-house-clearing-press-after-bidens-covid-event-sets-netizens-on-fire-1091854437.html

White House Clearing Press After Biden's COVID Event Sets Netizens on Fire

White House Clearing Press After Biden's COVID Event Sets Netizens on Fire

Netizens have reacted angrily to the White House clearing press from President Joe Biden's news conference on COVID in a fresh example of the president's uneasy relationship with reporters.

Netizens have reacted angrily to the White House clearing press from President Joe Biden's news conference on COVID in a fresh example of the president's uneasy relationship with reporters.One more netizen sarcastically tweeted: "It's good to clear the press first - then the president won't be stuck for an answer". Others cheekily referred to Biden's government as "most transparent administration ever".The incident took place on Monday, when Biden was wrapping up his communication with US governors about dealing with the country's efforts to tackle a surge in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.The presidential aide responded by saying: "Good. I think we are going to clear the press first".POTUS has repeatedly been slammed for avoiding interaction with journalists, incidents that included one in late November, when he delivered remarks on the state of the US economy.Biden wrapped up the speech in approximately 10 minutes by saying: "Thank you for your time and effort, and I'll have plenty of time to talk to you later". He then started to walk away, with reporters shouting: "When will you answer our questions, sir?"In October, the US president turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Earlier, he rejected a reporter's question about Afghanistan during his comments on Hurricane Ida.

