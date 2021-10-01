https://sputniknews.com/20211001/joe-biden-lied-to-the-american-people-about-afghanistan-withdrawal---un-wmd-watchdogs-1089553882.html

"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs

"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T10:20+0000

2021-10-01T10:20+0000

2021-10-01T10:20+0000

bob woodward

joe biden

radio

us

lloyd austin

google

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

afghanistan

youtube

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553827_28:0:640:344_1920x0_80_0_0_b84a04b09117c92fd2d1f770ec67b97b.png

“Joe Biden Lied to the American People about the Withdrawal of Afghanistan” - U.N. WMD Watchdogs On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals, the holding out Manchin and Sinema are doing to stall Senate bills, and an update on YouTube’s banning of RT Germany and how Russia is retaliating

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Top Military Senate HearingJim Kavanagh - Left socialist blog writer | Division on the Bill VisionIvan Klepov - Head of online at RT Germany | Russia Holds The Line on YouTube's Jump Of The SharkMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Hard Heads in the SenateIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the response by the defense officials at the Senate hearing on Afghanistan. While the generals are in no position to talk on the mental health of a sitting president, they did shine light on issues of a remaining force in Afghanistan, who is responsible for civilian casualties, and much more.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the inability of Congress to put their fighting aside and pass one of their reconciliation or social spending bills. We also talked with Ivan Klepov for updates on RT Germany’s case against YouTube for obscene censorship.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the shock politics of having a definitive line senators will not cross like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

bob woodward, joe biden, radio, us, lloyd austin, google, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), afghanistan, youtube, congress, mark milley, fault lines, аудио