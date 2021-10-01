https://sputniknews.com/20211001/joe-biden-lied-to-the-american-people-about-afghanistan-withdrawal---un-wmd-watchdogs-1089553882.html
"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs
"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals...
“Joe Biden Lied to the American People about the Withdrawal of Afghanistan” - U.N. WMD Watchdogs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals, the holding out Manchin and Sinema are doing to stall Senate bills, and an update on YouTube’s banning of RT Germany and how Russia is retaliating
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Top Military Senate HearingJim Kavanagh - Left socialist blog writer | Division on the Bill VisionIvan Klepov - Head of online at RT Germany | Russia Holds The Line on YouTube's Jump Of The SharkMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Hard Heads in the SenateIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the response by the defense officials at the Senate hearing on Afghanistan. While the generals are in no position to talk on the mental health of a sitting president, they did shine light on issues of a remaining force in Afghanistan, who is responsible for civilian casualties, and much more.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the inability of Congress to put their fighting aside and pass one of their reconciliation or social spending bills. We also talked with Ivan Klepov for updates on RT Germany’s case against YouTube for obscene censorship.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the shock politics of having a definitive line senators will not cross like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Top Military Senate Hearing
Jim Kavanagh - Left socialist blog writer | Division on the Bill Vision
Ivan Klepov - Head of online at RT Germany | Russia Holds The Line on YouTube's Jump Of The Shark
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Hard Heads in the Senate
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the response by the defense officials at the Senate hearing on Afghanistan. While the generals are in no position to talk on the mental health of a sitting president, they did shine light on issues of a remaining force in Afghanistan, who is responsible for civilian casualties, and much more.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the inability of Congress to put their fighting aside and pass one of their reconciliation or social spending bills. We also talked with Ivan Klepov for updates on RT Germany’s case against YouTube for obscene censorship.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the shock politics of having a definitive line senators will not cross like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com