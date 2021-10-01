Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/joe-biden-lied-to-the-american-people-about-afghanistan-withdrawal---un-wmd-watchdogs-1089553882.html
"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs
"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T10:20+0000
2021-10-01T10:20+0000
bob woodward
joe biden
radio
us
lloyd austin
google
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
afghanistan
youtube
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553827_28:0:640:344_1920x0_80_0_0_b84a04b09117c92fd2d1f770ec67b97b.png
“Joe Biden Lied to the American People about the Withdrawal of Afghanistan” - U.N. WMD Watchdogs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals, the holding out Manchin and Sinema are doing to stall Senate bills, and an update on YouTube’s banning of RT Germany and how Russia is retaliating
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Top Military Senate HearingJim Kavanagh - Left socialist blog writer | Division on the Bill VisionIvan Klepov - Head of online at RT Germany | Russia Holds The Line on YouTube's Jump Of The SharkMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Hard Heads in the SenateIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the response by the defense officials at the Senate hearing on Afghanistan. While the generals are in no position to talk on the mental health of a sitting president, they did shine light on issues of a remaining force in Afghanistan, who is responsible for civilian casualties, and much more.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the inability of Congress to put their fighting aside and pass one of their reconciliation or social spending bills. We also talked with Ivan Klepov for updates on RT Germany’s case against YouTube for obscene censorship.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the shock politics of having a definitive line senators will not cross like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553827_115:0:574:344_1920x0_80_0_0_4c218ff661d28eac095024ffec485ee0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bob woodward, joe biden, radio, us, lloyd austin, google, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), afghanistan, youtube, congress, mark milley, fault lines, аудио

"Joe Biden Lied to the American People About Afghanistan Withdrawal" - UN WMD Watchdogs

10:20 GMT 01.10.2021
“Joe Biden Lied to the American People about the Withdrawal of Afghanistan” - U.N. WMD Watchdogs
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reaction of the Senate hearing featuring prominent military generals, the holding out Manchin and Sinema are doing to stall Senate bills, and an update on YouTube’s banning of RT Germany and how Russia is retaliating.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Top Military Senate Hearing
Jim Kavanagh - Left socialist blog writer | Division on the Bill Vision
Ivan Klepov - Head of online at RT Germany | Russia Holds The Line on YouTube's Jump Of The Shark
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Hard Heads in the Senate
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the response by the defense officials at the Senate hearing on Afghanistan. While the generals are in no position to talk on the mental health of a sitting president, they did shine light on issues of a remaining force in Afghanistan, who is responsible for civilian casualties, and much more.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the inability of Congress to put their fighting aside and pass one of their reconciliation or social spending bills. We also talked with Ivan Klepov for updates on RT Germany’s case against YouTube for obscene censorship.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the shock politics of having a definitive line senators will not cross like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:05 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
10:25 GMTRussia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
10:19 GMTLa Palma Eruption: Canary Islands Lava Delta Reaches Size of Over 20 Football Pitches
10:04 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
10:03 GMTTechnical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
10:00 GMTGrammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
09:52 GMTToo Little, Too Late? After Sarah Everard, Women Urged by UK Police to Challenge Arresting Officers
09:51 GMTKremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change
09:46 GMTNational ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
09:41 GMT'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
09:27 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Has Been Promoted to DPRK's Top Ruling Body
09:16 GMT'Alcohol, Drugs, or Dementia': Netizens Giggle as Pelosi's Behaviour During Presser Raises Concerns
09:02 GMTPutin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
09:00 GMTCan Everton, Brighton, or West Ham Crack the Top Four?
08:21 GMTClimate Protest Takes Place in Milan With Greta Thunberg Expected to Join
07:58 GMTDeclassified State Department-Initiated Report Reveals Cause of Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'
07:40 GMTFinland First in EU to Vaccinate Fur Farm Animals Against COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus
07:00 GMTWill Liverpool's Defence Cost Them the Title?
06:58 GMTNorway Digs Out Sensational Bronze Age Military Monument Near Modern F-35 Air Base