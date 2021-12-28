Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/turkey-to-work-on-domestic-air-defence-system-to-replace-s-400-patriot-reports-say-1091854951.html
Turkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say
Turkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will continue developing new air defence systems as part of domestic missile defence projects in 2022, which could substitute Russian... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-28T09:20+0000
2021-12-28T09:24+0000
middle east
turkey
air defense
air defence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:377:2731:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_2048ac42b9dcab5de89e5032661b5473.jpg
According to the newspaper Sabah, in 2022 Turkey will continue working on the domestic surface-to-air missile (SAM) projects HISAR and SIPER. HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ have been successfully tested, destroying high-speed targets. Thus, Turkey will be one step closer to the SIPER air defence system, which will emerge as an alternative to the S-400 and Patriot.The system, which is planned to become operational in 2023, is reported to eliminate all threats that appear in the air in the most reliable way.Turkey is developing two types of SAM HISAR systems, including HISAR-A, a short-range air defence system capable of intercepting targets at up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles), and HISAR-O, a medium-range system with an outreach of 25 kilometres (15.5 miles). HISAR systems are effective against fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-land missiles.The HISAR systems are being developed with the support of the Turkish defence industry and the participation of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and other companies. The HISAR-O complex is intended to be used for the protection of military and other strategically important facilities.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f65f0a2c78f68669e34f303c27f004b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, turkey, air defense, air defence

Turkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say

09:20 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 28.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the photo bankS-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills
S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will continue developing new air defence systems as part of domestic missile defence projects in 2022, which could substitute Russian S-400 and the US Patriot air defence complexes, national media reported on Tuesday.
According to the newspaper Sabah, in 2022 Turkey will continue working on the domestic surface-to-air missile (SAM) projects HISAR and SIPER. HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ have been successfully tested, destroying high-speed targets. Thus, Turkey will be one step closer to the SIPER air defence system, which will emerge as an alternative to the S-400 and Patriot.
The system, which is planned to become operational in 2023, is reported to eliminate all threats that appear in the air in the most reliable way.
© Tech. Sgt. Michelle LarcheArmy Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia.
Army Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Army Spc. Timothy Jones operates a Patriot missile battery in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2010. The Defense Department announced Oct. 11, 2019, that it will deploy two Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia.
© Tech. Sgt. Michelle Larche
Turkey is developing two types of SAM HISAR systems, including HISAR-A, a short-range air defence system capable of intercepting targets at up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles), and HISAR-O, a medium-range system with an outreach of 25 kilometres (15.5 miles). HISAR systems are effective against fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-land missiles.
The HISAR systems are being developed with the support of the Turkish defence industry and the participation of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and other companies. The HISAR-O complex is intended to be used for the protection of military and other strategically important facilities.
504000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:15 GMTRussia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says
09:20 GMTTurkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say
09:12 GMTWhite House Clearing Press After Biden's COVID Event Sets Netizens on Fire
08:58 GMTJury in Ghislaine Maxwell Case Told to Stay for Additional Time After No Verdict Announced
08:43 GMTMoscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
07:57 GMTShooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado
06:57 GMTNorway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
06:10 GMTScuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video
05:53 GMTMoscow Confirms Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees May Take Place on 10 January
05:13 GMTHoax Essay on 'Racism' of White Milk Against Black Coffee Wins Praise in Swedish University
04:29 GMTThunberg Says 'Strange' to Think Biden is Climate Leader Given 'What His Administration is Doing'
04:21 GMTExperts Predict Stricter Regulatory Measures, Bitcoin Crash in 2022 - Report
03:25 GMTUS, Russia to Hold Talks on Arms Control, Situation in Ukraine 10 January - Reports
02:58 GMTNetizens Buzz After Brand New Trailer for Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Dropped
02:06 GMTChina Successfully Tests Satellite Able to Capture HQ Photos of US City in Less Than 1 Min - Report
01:42 GMTVideos: Latakia Port Near Russia's Hmeimim Base in Syria Targeted by IDF Airstrikes - Reports
01:07 GMTUS Ambassador to Bahrain Reportedly Used Racist Slurs Against Arabs
00:19 GMTSecond Box Found Under Gen. Lee Statue Appears to Be Real 1887 Time Capsule, Virginia Gov. Says
00:08 GMTDamascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights
YesterdayBiden Orders Emergency Management Agency to Assist With Coronavirus Testing