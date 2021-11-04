Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/turkey-denies-moving-russian-made-s-400-missile-systems-to-us-airbase-in-south---reports-1090467750.html
Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports
DDN November 4 (Sputnik) - The Turkish Defence Ministry has denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, the Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Defence Department.
A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week reported that the military had moved its defence missile systems, purchased from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.The station is part of NATO's missile defence system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed.
Turkey cannot be trusted. It lies and supports which ever country offers it the most. At least with the Yanks, you definately know you cannot trust them. The treacherous Turks will let the Yanks examine the S-400s in return for more F-16s and F-35s.
Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports

07:59 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 08:12 GMT 04.11.2021)
S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills
S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
DDN November 4 (Sputnik) - The Turkish Defence Ministry has denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, the Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Defence Department.
A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week reported that the military had moved its defence missile systems, purchased from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.

"These statements are absolutely untrue", Anadolu quoted the source as saying.

The station is part of NATO's missile defence system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed.
Turkey cannot be trusted. It lies and supports which ever country offers it the most. At least with the Yanks, you definately know you cannot trust them. The treacherous Turks will let the Yanks examine the S-400s in return for more F-16s and F-35s.
