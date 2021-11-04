https://sputniknews.com/20211104/turkey-denies-moving-russian-made-s-400-missile-systems-to-us-airbase-in-south---reports-1090467750.html

Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports

Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports

DDN November 4 (Sputnik) - The Turkish Defence Ministry has denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T07:59+0000

2021-11-04T07:59+0000

2021-11-04T08:12+0000

russia

turkey

united states

s-400

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:377:2731:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_2048ac42b9dcab5de89e5032661b5473.jpg

A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week reported that the military had moved its defence missile systems, purchased from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.The station is part of NATO's missile defence system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed.

Brit26 Turkey cannot be trusted. It lies and supports which ever country offers it the most. At least with the Yanks, you definately know you cannot trust them. The treacherous Turks will let the Yanks examine the S-400s in return for more F-16s and F-35s. 1

1

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, turkey, united states, s-400