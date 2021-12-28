Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russias-flying-laboratory-reportedly-scrambled-to-shadow-us-spy-plane-over-black-sea-1091863238.html
Russia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
Russia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
Russia has scrambled its reconnaissance aircraft Il-114LL to shadow the US Air Force’s surveillance plane Boeing P-8A Poseidon over the Black Sea near Crimea, the Russian Telegram channel Voennyi Obosrevatel reports
2021-12-28T16:14+0000
2021-12-28T16:14+0000
sergei lavrov
black sea
spy plane
us
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091860858_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed6fe95d78cebf372e90cfb6e9474e8.jpg
Russia scrambled its Il-114LL reconnaissance aircraft to shadow a US Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane over the Black Sea near Crimea, the Russian Telegram channel Voennyi Obozrevatel reports.The reported incident is the latest in a series of such developments over the past several months that have seen Russian surveillance planes or fighter jets escort American spy planes over the Black Sea to prevent them from penetrating Russian air space.The flights of Russian fighters were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, with the country’s state border remaining safe.President Vladimir Putin earlier called them "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending ships to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.As for the latest episode reportedly involving a P-8A Poseidon, it comes as NATO continues to beef up its military foothold in the Black Sea region amid Western media reports that Russia may be planning an “invasion” of Ukraine, allegations that Moscow rejects as unsubstantiated.
I love it. russia can't take a shite without us watching their every move on all sides of their country. Just awesome.
1
It looks more like a flying relic....lol
1
2
black sea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091860858_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4111ee9eb9c445fb934501b65d12e87c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, black sea, spy plane, us, russia, ukraine, vladimir putin

Russia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

16:14 GMT 28.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the photo bankIl-114LL flying laboratory
Il-114LL flying laboratory - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the US and NATO's escalating activity in the Black Sea, warning that it may result in unwanted incidents.
Russia scrambled its Il-114LL reconnaissance aircraft to shadow a US Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane over the Black Sea near Crimea, the Russian Telegram channel Voennyi Obozrevatel reports.

The Il-114LL, also known as “the flying laboratory”, “is conducting counter-surveillance” of the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft, which “carries out reconnaissance off the Crimean coast”, according to the Telegram post.

The reported incident is the latest in a series of such developments over the past several months that have seen Russian surveillance planes or fighter jets escort American spy planes over the Black Sea to prevent them from penetrating Russian air space.
The flights of Russian fighters were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, with the country’s state border remaining safe.
Moscow has repeatedly slammed the US and NATO's soaring activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia.
CC BY-SA 2.0 / aceebee / Boeing P-8A PoseidonBoeing P-8A Poseidon
Boeing P-8A Poseidon - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Boeing P-8A Poseidon
CC BY-SA 2.0 / aceebee / Boeing P-8A Poseidon
President Vladimir Putin earlier called them "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending ships to the area, the US is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.
As for the latest episode reportedly involving a P-8A Poseidon, it comes as NATO continues to beef up its military foothold in the Black Sea region amid Western media reports that Russia may be planning an “invasion” of Ukraine, allegations that Moscow rejects as unsubstantiated.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
I love it. russia can't take a shite without us watching their every move on all sides of their country. Just awesome.
BDBob Dylan
28 December, 19:16 GMT1
000000
It looks more like a flying relic....lol
BDBob Dylan
28 December, 19:22 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTRussia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:35 GMTGerman Media: Berlin ‘Should Do Its Best’ to Stop Nord Stream 2 Dispute From Further Escalation
15:10 GMTLate Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52
15:03 GMTJordan Peterson Wishes Elon Musk Merry Christmas While Taking a Dig at Wokeness
14:59 GMT'They Should Hang Him on CNN': GOP House Candidate Suggests Executing Gen. Mark Milley on Air
14:22 GMTScientists Clash Over Whether Mysterious Cosmic Flash is 'Scientific Coup' or... Russian Space Trash
14:17 GMTDid Roman Abramovich’s New Citizenship Spark Chelsea’s Hunt for Portuguese Players?
14:14 GMTAfghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organised in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan
13:56 GMTBroadcasting License of RT DE German-Language Channel in Serbia Given Lawfully, Regulator Says
13:47 GMTFrance's Naval Group Denies Knowledge About Any Discussions Between Paris and Delhi on Nuclear Subs
13:36 GMT'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
13:36 GMTIndia Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
13:19 GMTDavid Lammy Apologises for Nominating Corbyn as Labour Leader, Laments Anti-Semitism in Party
13:11 GMTFuture Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
13:08 GMTUK Defence Ministry Slammed Over 'Grandiose Spending' on Hire Cars for Its Personnel
12:48 GMTNorth Korea Could Test Nukes or Missiles Ahead of US Midterms, Think Tank Claims
12:30 GMTRussian Supreme Court Rules on Closure of NGO Memorial International
12:21 GMTSikhs for Justice Operative Reportedly Arrested in Germany Over Indian Court Blast
12:16 GMTCongress Politicians Slam Modi Gov't for 'Denying' Future Foreign Funding to Missionaries of Charity
12:15 GMTFootballers Up in Arms as Mbappe, Lewandowski Lead Opposition to FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plans