Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-considers-mali-govt-as-legitimate-cooperation-as-positive-diplomat-says-1091867654.html
Russia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
Russia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
Russia considers the current government in Mali to be legitimate and views cooperation with it as positive, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
2021-12-28T20:33+0000
2021-12-28T20:35+0000
mali
africa
russia
cooperation
troops
anti-terrorist
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090842825_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10d99d14dc93b8d2751c36ba432b649d.jpg
"We have long traditions of cooperation and friendship with Malian government - with previous ones and with the current one. For us, this is a legitimate government," Polyanskiy said. "There are no doubts about this, and we cooperate with this [government] and we don't see any reasons why we should not view cooperation with this government as something positive."Polyanskiy went on to say that Russia seeks to help the Malian people and is determined to do so.When asked to further comment on the existing cooperation between the two countries, Polyanskiy noted that "cooperation means cooperation in training."Polyanskiy pointed out that Russia is concerned that the Malian government has a symbolic control over the north of the country and now in the middle of the country as well.""We don't think it's normal. And we think that it is in the interest of the whole international community to help the Malian government to recuperate control over its territory, and to help it to fight terrorism because Sahel is a very dangerous region," he said.The deputy envoy said any alleged involvement of the Wagner Group has nothing to do with any Russian officials nor is supported by the state."If it's on the market, so then it's up to any country to choose whether they cooperate or not cooperate with this company. And Mali is not an exemption of this kind. I don't see any reasons why the Malian government can’t take their sovereign decision to engage with this military company or with another military company of these kinds from another country," he said.Earlier in December, the French Defense Ministry said Paris pulled out its troops from the city of Timbuktu in northern Mali, completing an eight-year military presence within the scope of Operation Barkhane, launched by France in 2014. The anti-terrorist operation is also supported by the G5 Sahel group, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/france-pisses-us-off-malians-hail-russian-advisers-arrival-as-paris-quits-anti-terror-war-1091846701.html
mali
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090842825_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f43eac83ca8ceaaf43d66ba72b270df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, africa, russia, cooperation, troops, anti-terrorist, france

Russia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says

20:33 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 20:35 GMT 28.12.2021)
© AP Photo / MOULAYE SAYAHFrench Barkhane forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Many residents of Timbuktu are worried that when French troops pull out of the city in northern Mali, jihadis will return to impose strict Shariah law including public whippings and amputations. The Islamic extremists ruled Timbuktu in 2012 and banned music, sports and destroyed historic mausoleums, saying they were idolatrous.
French Barkhane forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. Many residents of Timbuktu are worried that when French troops pull out of the city in northern Mali, jihadis will return to impose strict Shariah law including public whippings and amputations. The Islamic extremists ruled Timbuktu in 2012 and banned music, sports and destroyed historic mausoleums, saying they were idolatrous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© AP Photo / MOULAYE SAYAH
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia considers the current government in Mali to be legitimate and views cooperation with it as positive, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
"We have long traditions of cooperation and friendship with Malian government - with previous ones and with the current one. For us, this is a legitimate government," Polyanskiy said. "There are no doubts about this, and we cooperate with this [government] and we don't see any reasons why we should not view cooperation with this government as something positive."
Polyanskiy went on to say that Russia seeks to help the Malian people and is determined to do so.
When asked to further comment on the existing cooperation between the two countries, Polyanskiy noted that "cooperation means cooperation in training."
"We have always had military cooperation, government-to-government, on the training of Malian army," he said. "But it's not limited to military issues only. It's also in the field of education, of healthcare, of everything that makes a state a state. We also want Mali to be a strong country."
Polyanskiy pointed out that Russia is concerned that the Malian government has a symbolic control over the north of the country and now in the middle of the country as well."
"We don't think it's normal. And we think that it is in the interest of the whole international community to help the Malian government to recuperate control over its territory, and to help it to fight terrorism because Sahel is a very dangerous region," he said.

When asked about the presence of the Wagner Group, Polyanskiy said, "It's difficult for me to imagine what can be invented in the minds of our Western colleagues or American colleagues. I can't comment on everything every crazy idea that they have in their minds and every allegation that they invent, because they don't even care to refute any allegations that didn't come true," he said. "They just make new allegations and everything fits in the picture of malign Russia promoting its malign interest in African continent."

Malian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery are pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
‘France Pisses Us Off’: Malians Hail Russian Advisers’ Arrival as Paris Quits Anti-Terror War
Yesterday, 22:14 GMT
The deputy envoy said any alleged involvement of the Wagner Group has nothing to do with any Russian officials nor is supported by the state.
"If it's on the market, so then it's up to any country to choose whether they cooperate or not cooperate with this company. And Mali is not an exemption of this kind. I don't see any reasons why the Malian government can’t take their sovereign decision to engage with this military company or with another military company of these kinds from another country," he said.
Earlier in December, the French Defense Ministry said Paris pulled out its troops from the city of Timbuktu in northern Mali, completing an eight-year military presence within the scope of Operation Barkhane, launched by France in 2014. The anti-terrorist operation is also supported by the G5 Sahel group, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:05 GMTUS Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Ordered to Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies - Report
20:38 GMTUS Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
20:33 GMTRussia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
20:19 GMTOmicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week
19:54 GMTCOVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations
19:49 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim
19:36 GMTBeijing Urges ‘Prompt Measures’ By US to Keep Elon Musk’s Satellites Away From Space Station
19:19 GMTDirector of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two
19:16 GMTTVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release
18:51 GMTNetizens Cry 'New Segregation' Over Video of Cops Arresting Anti-Vaxxers 'Storming' Burger King
18:42 GMTFrom Pandemic Plague to Seasonal Sniffle: How Viruses Mutate Into Milder Strains to Survive
18:32 GMTBiden Opposes NDAA Provision Requiring Him to Disclose Details on Iran's Military to Congress
18:02 GMTIran Has 'No Deterrent' to Its Nuclear Programme, Israeli Defence Official Warns
17:50 GMTNew York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases
17:25 GMTObservers: After 20-Year War US Simply Abandoned Afghanistan Without Political & Economic Solution
16:50 GMTExcess Military Equipment? Kiev, Washington ‘Working’ on Deal to Supply More US Arms to Ukraine
16:34 GMTUkraine 'Enjoys' NATO-Masochist Relationship
16:31 GMTPictures of Mars Show Eerie Sand Formations on Red Planet
16:14 GMTRussia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:35 GMTGerman Media: Berlin ‘Should Do Its Best’ to Stop Nord Stream 2 Dispute From Further Escalation