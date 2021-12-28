Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/norways-health-boss-stoltenberg-accuses-rich-countries-of-contributing-to-prolonging-covid-pandemic-1091853446.html
Norway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
Norway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
Rich countries such as Norway are getting too large a share of the vaccines, hereby prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) director Camilla Stoltenberg has argued.
2021-12-28T06:57+0000
2021-12-28T06:57+0000
omicron covid strain
news
europe
norway
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091502193_0:67:3047:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_4671ea7e3cb64e9ec6eff6f3182d77bc.jpg
Rich countries such as Norway are getting too large a share of the vaccines, hereby prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) director Camilla Stoltenberg has argued.While wealthy nations have secured good vaccine coverage and are in the process of administering third and even fourth doses, only a fraction of the residents of numerous and populous developing countries have been offered vaccines.At the same time, the sister of former Norwegian Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that Norway and fellow developed countries do obtain vaccine doses for the rest of the world, not least through the global COVAX initiative, which seeks to provide fairer vaccine distribution."Therefore, the answer is a bit complicated. But it is quite clear that the WHO chief is right. It is important to prioritise vaccination in other parts of the world", Stoltenberg said.Stoltenberg claimed that FHI is constantly working to ensure that not only Norway, but the whole world has enough vaccines."We must prepare for a fairer distribution of vaccines, tests, and equipment in the future. We are completely dependent on the whole world achieving this", she said.The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier claimed that rich countries' race to provide booster doses to their citizenry had bolstered inequality in the world and prolonged the pandemic."No country can boost its way out of the pandemic", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate".Of the vaccines administered so far, 73 percent have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.9 percent of the doses have been sent to low-income countries, The New York Times reported in an overview. In Africa, only 12 percent of the continent's population has received at least one dose. For the sake of comparison, the proportion is 65 percent in Europe and 74 percent in the US and Canada.Despite some of the world's highest vaccination levels and booster shots currently administered to swaths of the population, many European countries are seeing record infection levels, the highest since the start of the pandemic. Among others, Denmark has reached the world's highest incidence rate with 1,612 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants and recorded a peak of 16,164 cases on Monday.Amid the rise of the novel Omicron strain and soaring infection levels, many countries shifted full throttle into their vaccine programmes. The intervals between the second and third dose have been shortened, and booster doses are recommended for healthy and increasingly younger age brackets.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/norway-registers-stoltenberg-effect-as-citizens-queue-for-moderna-boosters-1091708076.html
Must be something with the name Stoltenberg. Translates to something like Mountain of Stupidity or similar. Both this one and Jens are certainly that.
2
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (CANCER) for the past 4 years and had constant pain. few weeks, came across a testimony about Dr. Ahmed Usman so I emailed him telling him about my pains he told me not to worry that he's got a remedy!! Well i never believed it, as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed behold the test came out negative. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma etc
1
2
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091502193_56:0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_244bfa6558a2a3cd3e31c81d8c2d8075.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, norway, scandinavia, covid-19

Norway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic

06:57 GMT 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICVials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Norway in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.
Vials labelled VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19 and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Norway in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Amid the rise of the novel Omicron strain and rising daily infection levels, many wealthy countries have maxed out their vaccination doses. In many cases, intervals between the second and third dose have been shortened, and the boosters are being recommended and administered to healthy and younger population groups.
Rich countries such as Norway are getting too large a share of the vaccines, hereby prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) director Camilla Stoltenberg has argued.
While wealthy nations have secured good vaccine coverage and are in the process of administering third and even fourth doses, only a fraction of the residents of numerous and populous developing countries have been offered vaccines.

"It is quite clear that rich countries such as Norway use a disproportionately high proportion of vaccines and can thus contribute to prolonging the pandemic", FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg toldTV2.

At the same time, the sister of former Norwegian Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that Norway and fellow developed countries do obtain vaccine doses for the rest of the world, not least through the global COVAX initiative, which seeks to provide fairer vaccine distribution.
"Therefore, the answer is a bit complicated. But it is quite clear that the WHO chief is right. It is important to prioritise vaccination in other parts of the world", Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg claimed that FHI is constantly working to ensure that not only Norway, but the whole world has enough vaccines.
"We must prepare for a fairer distribution of vaccines, tests, and equipment in the future. We are completely dependent on the whole world achieving this", she said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier claimed that rich countries' race to provide booster doses to their citizenry had bolstered inequality in the world and prolonged the pandemic.
"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate".
Of the vaccines administered so far, 73 percent have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.9 percent of the doses have been sent to low-income countries, The New York Times reported in an overview. In Africa, only 12 percent of the continent's population has received at least one dose. For the sake of comparison, the proportion is 65 percent in Europe and 74 percent in the US and Canada.
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Norway Registers 'Stoltenberg Effect' as Citizens Queue for Moderna Boosters
22 December, 05:43 GMT
Despite some of the world's highest vaccination levels and booster shots currently administered to swaths of the population, many European countries are seeing record infection levels, the highest since the start of the pandemic. Among others, Denmark has reached the world's highest incidence rate with 1,612 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants and recorded a peak of 16,164 cases on Monday.
Amid the rise of the novel Omicron strain and soaring infection levels, many countries shifted full throttle into their vaccine programmes. The intervals between the second and third dose have been shortened, and booster doses are recommended for healthy and increasingly younger age brackets.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
Must be something with the name Stoltenberg. Translates to something like Mountain of Stupidity or similar. Both this one and Jens are certainly that.
TruePatriot
28 December, 10:07 GMT2
000000
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (CANCER) for the past 4 years and had constant pain. few weeks, came across a testimony about Dr. Ahmed Usman so I emailed him telling him about my pains he told me not to worry that he's got a remedy!! Well i never believed it, as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured, after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed behold the test came out negative. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma etc
rebeccasmith
28 December, 10:08 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:57 GMTNorway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
06:10 GMTScuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video
05:53 GMTRussia-US Talks on Security Guarantees May Take Place on 10 January, Foreign Ministry Confirms
05:13 GMTHoax Essay on 'Racism' of White Milk Against Black Coffee Wins Praise in Swedish University
04:29 GMTThunberg Says 'Strange' to Think Biden is Climate Leader Given 'What His Administration is Doing'
04:21 GMTExperts Predict Stricter Regulatory Measures, Bitcoin Crash in 2022 - Report
03:25 GMTUS, Russia to Hold Talks on Arms Control, Situation in Ukraine 10 January - Reports
02:58 GMTNetizens Buzz After Brand New Trailer for Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Dropped
02:06 GMTChina Successfully Tests Satellite Able to Capture HQ Photos of US City in Less Than 1 Min - Report
01:42 GMTVideos: Latakia Port Near Russia's Hmeimim Base in Syria Targeted by IDF Airstrikes - Reports
01:07 GMTUS Ambassador to Bahrain Reportedly Used Racist Slurs Against Arabs
00:19 GMTSecond Box Found Under Gen. Lee Statue Appears to Be Real 1887 Time Capsule, Virginia Gov. Says
00:08 GMTDamascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights
YesterdayBiden Orders Emergency Management Agency to Assist With Coronavirus Testing
YesterdayUnidentified Foreign Nation Orders Variant F-35 Jet Version Design
YesterdayQuarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
YesterdayNearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
YesterdayChina Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report
YesterdayCDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days
YesterdayS&P500 Hits New Record Amid Wall Street ‘Santa Rally’ Monday