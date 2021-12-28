https://sputniknews.com/20211228/afghan-diplomat-says-resistance-against-taliban-organised-in-panjshir-kandahar-baghlan-1091862406.html

Afghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organised in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that resistance forces against the Taliban* exist not just in the Panjshir province, but also in Kandahar and in the Andarab region of the Baghlan province.

The ambassador reminded that, apart from the Panjshir, 33 Afghan provinces have surrendered to the Taliban. He noted that no one expected "such a development of events and was not ready for war, because for the last 20 years the Panjshir has been a tourist gorge, there was a place for rest".He noted that ex-Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh is located in the Panjshir province, and resistance forces against the Taliban have enough weapons and military equipment there to continue their fight.Agbar added that the Afghan resistance wants Tajikistan’s "political support".The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the capital. Militants in Panjshir fought against the movement until September when the Taliban seized the province and announced the creation of a new Cabinet.*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities

