Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women’s affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.
"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress protest," she said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.
Another source told Sputnik that the Taliban members were firing in the air. While people close to the Taliban movement claimed that the firing was opened "at a considerable distance" from the place where the demonstration was held.
The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
In early December, the leadership of a restored Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a decree on women’s rights, saying that women have the right to choose their own destiny, nonetheless educational and employment rights were not mentioned in the proclamation.
*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities