Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/taliban-open-fire-on-protesters-near-former-ministry-of-womens-affairs-in-kabul-1091857111.html
Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul
Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul
The Taliban members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women’s affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.
2021-12-28T11:02+0000
2021-12-28T11:02+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
taliban
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692350_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a913b6363cfdff54768e147c7d5a183.jpg
According to the protester, on Tuesday women came out in protest, demanding "employment, food and freedom".Another source told Sputnik that the Taliban members were firing in the air. While people close to the Taliban movement claimed that the firing was opened "at a considerable distance" from the place where the demonstration was held.As of now, no casualties have been reported.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.In early December, the leadership of a restored Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a decree on women’s rights, saying that women have the right to choose their own destiny, nonetheless educational and employment rights were not mentioned in the proclamation.*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692350_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2625a34ae9de65574cf091b7f02ad3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, taliban, afghanistan war

Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul

11:02 GMT 28.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulTaliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women’s affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.

"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress protest," she said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.

According to the protester, on Tuesday women came out in protest, demanding "employment, food and freedom".
Another source told Sputnik that the Taliban members were firing in the air. While people close to the Taliban movement claimed that the firing was opened "at a considerable distance" from the place where the demonstration was held.
As of now, no casualties have been reported.
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMIAfghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
In early December, the leadership of a restored Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a decree on women’s rights, saying that women have the right to choose their own destiny, nonetheless educational and employment rights were not mentioned in the proclamation.
*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:52 GMTNorth Korea's Kim Jong-un Kicks Off Policy Meeting to Outline Priorities, Nuclear Strategy
11:47 GMTSputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
11:38 GMTUK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
11:28 GMTThrough the Ages: Egyptians 'Digitally Unwrap' Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I - Photo
11:14 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
11:14 GMTUS Soldiers to Remain in Iraq Despite Official Pullout, But Will It Stabilise the War-Torn Nation?
11:04 GMTGary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
11:03 GMTRisk of Vaccinating Children Against COVID Greater Than Benefits, Senior Indian Epidemiologist Says
11:02 GMTGeorgia AG's Office Finds Dead People Voted in 2020 Election, But Debunks Trump's Claims
11:02 GMTTaliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul
10:55 GMTRussia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says
10:15 GMTRussia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says
09:20 GMTTurkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say
09:12 GMTWhite House Clearing Press After Biden's COVID Event Sets Netizens on Fire
08:58 GMTJury in Ghislaine Maxwell Case Told to Stay for Additional Time After No Verdict Announced
08:43 GMTMoscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
07:57 GMTShooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado
06:57 GMTNorway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
06:10 GMTScuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video
05:53 GMTMoscow Confirms Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees May Take Place on 10 January