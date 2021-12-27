Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/japan-conducts-military-exercises-to-prevent-chinese-invasion-of-disputed-islands-reports-say-1091832952.html
Japan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say
Japan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say
In November of this year, the Japanese military conducted exercises in the event of a military seizure of the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea
2021-12-27T12:02+0000
2021-12-27T12:02+0000
asia & pacific
japan
disputed territories
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091832713_0:105:2771:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_524b4e48e186900acc84d7f1a332d17a.jpg
In November of this year, the Japanese military conducted exercises in the event of a military seizure of the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are under the control of Japan.The exercises, involving border guards and police units, were carried out on an uninhabited island off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture, which resembles Senkaku islands in its relief and other features, according to Kyodo News.According to reports, Japan fears that these territories could be occupied by the Chinese maritime police, acting under the guise of civilian fishermen.During the exercise, which included landing from helicopters and boats and involved about 400 personnel, actions were taken to oust foreign forces from Senkaku so that the conflict did not have time to escalate into a full-scale armed clash.Both Japan and China have extended their territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands.Japan insists its sovereignty over the islands dates back to 1895, while China points to 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.After World War II, the Senkaku Islands fell under the control of the United States and were later passed on to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091832713_208:0:2564:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_6714f698a6751f9fbffaea668f28b74e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, disputed territories

Japan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say

12:02 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Emily WangFILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013, file photo, a Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. Japan on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, said its military has raised caution levels around the Senkaku islands that it controls but are also claimed by Beijing after six Chinese warships passed near the area and a reconnaissance helicopter flew toward it
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013, file photo, a Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. Japan on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, said its military has raised caution levels around the Senkaku islands that it controls but are also claimed by Beijing after six Chinese warships passed near the area and a reconnaissance helicopter flew toward it - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Emily Wang
Subscribe
In recent years, Tokyo voiced concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially with regard to the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao Islands.
In November of this year, the Japanese military conducted exercises in the event of a military seizure of the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are under the control of Japan.
The exercises, involving border guards and police units, were carried out on an uninhabited island off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture, which resembles Senkaku islands in its relief and other features, according to Kyodo News.
According to reports, Japan fears that these territories could be occupied by the Chinese maritime police, acting under the guise of civilian fishermen.
During the exercise, which included landing from helicopters and boats and involved about 400 personnel, actions were taken to oust foreign forces from Senkaku so that the conflict did not have time to escalate into a full-scale armed clash.
Both Japan and China have extended their territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands.
Japan insists its sovereignty over the islands dates back to 1895, while China points to 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

After World War II, the Senkaku Islands fell under the control of the United States and were later passed on to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:37 GMTLebanon to Hold Parliamentary Elections on 15 May
12:26 GMTTurkey Says Its Mid-Range Air Defenсe System Ready for Deployment
12:11 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Suggests EU Suffering From Sadomasochism in WTO Spat With Russia
12:07 GMTJournalists From Russia, US and Yemen Win RT's International Award for War Correspondents
12:03 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
12:02 GMTJapan Conducts Military Exercises to Prevent Chinese Invasion of Disputed Islands, Reports Say
11:55 GMTPolish President Duda Vetoes Amendments to Law on Broadcasting Restricting Foreign Shares
11:53 GMTMi-2 Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes in Russia
11:36 GMT‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
11:03 GMTUK Energy Sector Approaching 2008 Financial Crisis Proportions, CEO Warns
10:58 GMTErling Haaland & Harry Kane Prime Targets for Man City, Pep Guardiola Set to Make Bids Next Year
10:42 GMTMurder Before Xmas: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Sword to 'Set Him Free From Entities' in His Body
10:30 GMTBoris Johnson's Tories Face Dramatic Slump, Labour Garners 8-Point Lead in New Poll
10:26 GMTChina Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle
10:21 GMTUK Parliament Restoration Likely Facing £14 Billion Price Tag, Timescale of Over 20 Years
10:12 GMTSouth Korea Approves First Oral COVID-19 Pill Treatment, Reports Say
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'