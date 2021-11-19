Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/four-chinese-patrol-ships-enter-waters-near-senkaku-islands-disputed-by-japan-reports-suggest-1090847123.html
Four Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
Four Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Four Chinese patrol ships entered on Friday the area which Japan views as its own territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands (known... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T05:12+0000
2021-11-19T05:12+0000
asia & pacific
japan
china
senkaku islands
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104110/53/1041105364_0:74:3500:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_96a2c185c909d8410c070c548aab3c25.jpg
According to the Kyodo news agency, this is the 37th case of Chinese patrol ships' entrance into the territorial waters of Japan this year.Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner, thus establishing Tokyo's sovereign ownership.
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104110/53/1041105364_97:0:3377:2460_1920x0_80_0_0_ed8c494c2d894d0af54c52663b9621d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, china, senkaku islands

Four Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest

05:12 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / KyodoA group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)
A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kyodo
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Four Chinese patrol ships entered on Friday the area which Japan views as its own territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands (known as the Diaoyu Islands in China), media reported.
According to the Kyodo news agency, this is the 37th case of Chinese patrol ships' entrance into the territorial waters of Japan this year.
Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.
© AFP 2021 / JAPAN POOL via JIJI PRESSP-3C patrol plane of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
P-3C patrol plane of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
P-3C patrol plane of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
© AFP 2021 / JAPAN POOL via JIJI PRESS
After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s.
The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner, thus establishing Tokyo's sovereign ownership.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling
03:24 GMTRussian Embassy Outraged Over US Hostile Actions Toward Russian Community Council of USA
03:22 GMTIran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims
03:00 GMT‘Throw Enough Darts’: ‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Explains Show’s Bizarre Predictability
02:48 GMT'Killing It Softly'
02:23 GMTLopez Obrador Claims Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants
01:38 GMTExperts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Say It's ‘Too Dangerous’
01:24 GMT'Posted Cringe': Cartoon Song Promoting Biden's Build Back Better Plan Gets Tormented Online
01:19 GMTBrazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
01:09 GMTFrench Barkhane Forces Leave Far Northern Tessalit Base Amid Continuing Mali Withdrawal
00:18 GMTPentagon to Bar Soldiers From Enlisting, Promotion for Refusing to Vaccinate
YesterdayState Attorneys General Launch Investigation Into Instagram's Potential Harm for Kids
Yesterday‘Professor or Comrade’? US Senator Asks Biden Nominee Raised in USSR if ‘Resigned’ From Komsomol
YesterdayBiden, Trudeau, Manuel Lopez-Obrador Hold First In-Person Meeting
YesterdayVP Kamala Harris' Communications Director Reportedly Steps Down