Four Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Four Chinese patrol ships entered on Friday the area which Japan views as its own territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands (known... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the Kyodo news agency, this is the 37th case of Chinese patrol ships' entrance into the territorial waters of Japan this year.Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.After World War II, the Senkaku Islands went under the control of the United States and were later passed to Japan, in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner, thus establishing Tokyo's sovereign ownership.

