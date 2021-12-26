Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/vp-harris-threatens-russia-with-ukraine-sanctions-not-seen-before-1091821274.html
VP Harris Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions ‘Not Seen Before’
VP Harris Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions ‘Not Seen Before’
US Vice President Kamala Harris threatened Russia with new sanctions the like of which it had not seen before if it invaded Ukraine, in an interview out Sunday.
"We are working with our allies in that regard, and we've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," she told CBS.Asked about the possibility of a hot war breaking out in Europe in the coming weeks, Harris said the Biden administration was having "direct conversations" with Russia. Joe Biden, she said, made it clear to President Vladimir Putin that Washington would stand up for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.The EU and the US have accused Russia of massing troops on the border with Ukraine in what Kiev claims is preparation for invasion. Russia says it is free to move military personnel anywhere within its territory and demands security guarantees from NATO.On December 17, Russia published its proposals on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.
This definitely must be a joke.
Maybe anglo-saxan people became suffocated by the lack of love. Too much riches, too much power, 0 love.
russia
ukraine
joe biden, us, russia, ukraine, sanctions, troops, nato, kamala harris

VP Harris Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions ‘Not Seen Before’

21:22 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 26.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a discussion about maternal health with Allyson Felix, five-time U.S. Olympian, at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 7, 2021.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a discussion about maternal health with Allyson Felix, five-time U.S. Olympian, at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris threatened Russia with new sanctions the like of which it had not seen before if it invaded Ukraine, in an interview out Sunday.
"We are working with our allies in that regard, and we've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," she told CBS.
Asked about the possibility of a hot war breaking out in Europe in the coming weeks, Harris said the Biden administration was having "direct conversations" with Russia. Joe Biden, she said, made it clear to President Vladimir Putin that Washington would stand up for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
The EU and the US have accused Russia of massing troops on the border with Ukraine in what Kiev claims is preparation for invasion. Russia says it is free to move military personnel anywhere within its territory and demands security guarantees from NATO.
On December 17, Russia published its proposals on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.

"We wanted people in Russia and Ukraine and people in Europe and the United States to understand our idea, what we wanted to achieve with these talks. I don't see anything wrong with that," President Vladimir Putin said.

Popular comments
This definitely must be a joke.
alvaro.marfan
27 December, 00:33 GMT
Maybe anglo-saxan people became suffocated by the lack of love. Too much riches, too much power, 0 love.
Joy boy
27 December, 00:44 GMT
