Harris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP

Harris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP

Harris and her boss Biden have been under fire after the latter put her in charge of seemingly thankless tasks like the border crisis, along with a range of... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International

Despite allegations from other Democrats in the US media that she was given an impossible portfolio by President Biden during their first year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that she does not believe she is being "set up to fail," amid her ongoing struggle with plummeting approval ratings and staff reportedly fleeing the "bully" vice president.In an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS, shown this Sunday, the vice president was asked whether she agreed with the assumption that President Joe Biden handed her a portfolio that is meant to work against her in terms of her political future.Moreover, Harris refused to clarify whether she thought the scrutiny she was under was because she is a Black woman.Brennan also recalled a recent episode from Harris' interview with comedian Charlamagne, in which the vice president visibly showed "a flash of anger" in response to a question about who the real president of the country is, Biden or the Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who last week effectively torpedoed the White House's social spending agenda.In that interview, Harris emotionally responded to the question, asking the comedian not to "act like a Republican" by asking such questions, and reminded him that Joe Biden is indeed the president, while she is "Vice President and my name is Kamala Harris."To Brennan's question, Harris responded that it was not anger, but "frustration." And that these days "injustice" fires her up.Is Democracy the Biggest Threat to Harris?In a separate segment of the interview, Harris apparently made a slip when asked by a reporter about what she saw as the "biggest national security challenge" to the country. The vice president pointed out that "frankly" speaking, it is democracy.Later in the interview, she corrected her previous remark, saying that the "fight for the integrity of our democracy" is necessary.The vice president, meanwhile, considers her greatest achievement so far, after holding the office for nearly a year, to be the fact she is the first person of her gender and ethnic background to reach the vice presidency, which she says inspires children to believe that anything is possible in terms of being who they want to be.The vice president's image and job fitness have allegedly been damaged recently by a staff exodus, fuelling rumors of a terrible work climate, which have surrounded the vice president for a large part of the year. According to those claims, Harris is a "bully" who has subjected her staffers to "a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism." One former Harris staffer reportedly claimed that there is a particularly "abusive environment" in the vice president's office, and "people often feel mistreated."In the past month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, and Symone Sanders, senior adviser to the vice president and chief spokesman, both announced their departures.And according to recent reports in the US media, some other prominent staffers working for Harris are "eyeing the exits." The White House has played down the departures, with press secretary Jen Psaki claiming it's "normal" for people to want to "move on."As Harris was seen by many as the 79-year-old Biden’s successor as the Democratic standard-bearer during her campaign last year and early in her vice-presidential term, her portfolio has come under scrutiny from critics and analysts, and some have recently questioned the political future of the first woman of color in such a high position.Harris's responsibilities include, among other things, dealing with the migrant situation at the US border, voting rights, and campaigning for President Biden's major social policy bill. However, the vice president's personal approval ratings have fallen with Biden's since taking office, and even hit record lows, overtaking Biden's poll numbers in the rate at which they have declined.

