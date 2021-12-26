Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/harris-says-doesnt-feel-shes-being-set-up-by-biden-reiterates-she-is-vp-1091820892.html
Harris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP
Harris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP
Harris and her boss Biden have been under fire after the latter put her in charge of seemingly thankless tasks like the border crisis, along with a range of... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-26T21:52+0000
2021-12-26T21:52+0000
democrat
us
democracy
party
vice president
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091821672_0:0:2929:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_2156e826a67cc8bf791076bda18ceb01.jpg
Despite allegations from other Democrats in the US media that she was given an impossible portfolio by President Biden during their first year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that she does not believe she is being "set up to fail," amid her ongoing struggle with plummeting approval ratings and staff reportedly fleeing the "bully" vice president.In an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS, shown this Sunday, the vice president was asked whether she agreed with the assumption that President Joe Biden handed her a portfolio that is meant to work against her in terms of her political future.Moreover, Harris refused to clarify whether she thought the scrutiny she was under was because she is a Black woman.Brennan also recalled a recent episode from Harris' interview with comedian Charlamagne, in which the vice president visibly showed "a flash of anger" in response to a question about who the real president of the country is, Biden or the Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who last week effectively torpedoed the White House's social spending agenda.In that interview, Harris emotionally responded to the question, asking the comedian not to "act like a Republican" by asking such questions, and reminded him that Joe Biden is indeed the president, while she is "Vice President and my name is Kamala Harris."To Brennan's question, Harris responded that it was not anger, but "frustration." And that these days "injustice" fires her up.Is Democracy the Biggest Threat to Harris?In a separate segment of the interview, Harris apparently made a slip when asked by a reporter about what she saw as the "biggest national security challenge" to the country. The vice president pointed out that "frankly" speaking, it is democracy.Later in the interview, she corrected her previous remark, saying that the "fight for the integrity of our democracy" is necessary.The vice president, meanwhile, considers her greatest achievement so far, after holding the office for nearly a year, to be the fact she is the first person of her gender and ethnic background to reach the vice presidency, which she says inspires children to believe that anything is possible in terms of being who they want to be.The vice president's image and job fitness have allegedly been damaged recently by a staff exodus, fuelling rumors of a terrible work climate, which have surrounded the vice president for a large part of the year. According to those claims, Harris is a "bully" who has subjected her staffers to "a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism." One former Harris staffer reportedly claimed that there is a particularly "abusive environment" in the vice president's office, and "people often feel mistreated."In the past month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, and Symone Sanders, senior adviser to the vice president and chief spokesman, both announced their departures.And according to recent reports in the US media, some other prominent staffers working for Harris are "eyeing the exits." The White House has played down the departures, with press secretary Jen Psaki claiming it's "normal" for people to want to "move on."As Harris was seen by many as the 79-year-old Biden’s successor as the Democratic standard-bearer during her campaign last year and early in her vice-presidential term, her portfolio has come under scrutiny from critics and analysts, and some have recently questioned the political future of the first woman of color in such a high position.Harris's responsibilities include, among other things, dealing with the migrant situation at the US border, voting rights, and campaigning for President Biden's major social policy bill. However, the vice president's personal approval ratings have fallen with Biden's since taking office, and even hit record lows, overtaking Biden's poll numbers in the rate at which they have declined.
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/vp-kamala-harris-faces-plummeting-ratings-amid-intense-scrutiny-as-second-in-command-1091814803.html
Another zio-media spin article that adds only more propaganda. Thumbs down.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091821672_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd561cf72281c81ccaf7053ea85b9868.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
democrat, us, democracy, party, vice president, kamala harris

Harris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP

21:52 GMT 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS KEANEU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a visit at the Charlotte Area Transit System facility, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. December 2, 2021.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a visit at the Charlotte Area Transit System facility, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. December 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS KEANE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Harris and her boss Biden have been under fire after the latter put her in charge of seemingly thankless tasks like the border crisis, along with a range of other issues that reportedly haven't helped the vice president build up her own political capital. Harris has also struggled with the ever-increasing criticism and scandals in her own office.
Despite allegations from other Democrats in the US media that she was given an impossible portfolio by President Biden during their first year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that she does not believe she is being "set up to fail," amid her ongoing struggle with plummeting approval ratings and staff reportedly fleeing the "bully" vice president.
In an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS, shown this Sunday, the vice president was asked whether she agreed with the assumption that President Joe Biden handed her a portfolio that is meant to work against her in terms of her political future.

"No, I don't believe I'm being set up to fail," Harris responded. "I'm the Vice President of the United States. Anything that I handle is because it's a tough issue, and it couldn't be handled at some other level. And there are a lot of big, tough issues that need to be addressed, and it has actually been part of my lifelong career to deal with tough issues and this is no different."

Moreover, Harris refused to clarify whether she thought the scrutiny she was under was because she is a Black woman.
"I'll leave that for others to deal with," she said. "I have a job to do, and I'm going to get that job done."
Brennan also recalled a recent episode from Harris' interview with comedian Charlamagne, in which the vice president visibly showed "a flash of anger" in response to a question about who the real president of the country is, Biden or the Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who last week effectively torpedoed the White House's social spending agenda.
In that interview, Harris emotionally responded to the question, asking the comedian not to "act like a Republican" by asking such questions, and reminded him that Joe Biden is indeed the president, while she is "Vice President and my name is Kamala Harris."
To Brennan's question, Harris responded that it was not anger, but "frustration." And that these days "injustice" fires her up.

"Injustice. Injustice is just generally what will get me... I don't like unfairness," she said.

Is Democracy the Biggest Threat to Harris?

In a separate segment of the interview, Harris apparently made a slip when asked by a reporter about what she saw as the "biggest national security challenge" to the country. The vice president pointed out that "frankly" speaking, it is democracy.
"Frankly, one of them is our democracy. There is,​ I think, no question in the minds of people who are foreign policy experts that the year 2021 is not the year 2000​," she said. "And we are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms. Including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world​."
Later in the interview, she corrected her previous remark, saying that the "fight for the integrity of our democracy" is necessary.
The vice president, meanwhile, considers her greatest achievement so far, after holding the office for nearly a year, to be the fact she is the first person of her gender and ethnic background to reach the vice presidency, which she says inspires children to believe that anything is possible in terms of being who they want to be.
The vice president's image and job fitness have allegedly been damaged recently by a staff exodus, fuelling rumors of a terrible work climate, which have surrounded the vice president for a large part of the year.
According to those claims, Harris is a "bully" who has subjected her staffers to "a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism." One former Harris staffer reportedly claimed that there is a particularly "abusive environment" in the vice president's office, and "people often feel mistreated."
"It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s**t," the former employee told the Washington Post in early December.
In the past month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, and Symone Sanders, senior adviser to the vice president and chief spokesman, both announced their departures.
And according to recent reports in the US media, some other prominent staffers working for Harris are "eyeing the exits." The White House has played down the departures, with press secretary Jen Psaki claiming it's "normal" for people to want to "move on."
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about migrants heading to the U.S. at a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during her visit to Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
VP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
13:49 GMT
As Harris was seen by many as the 79-year-old Biden’s successor as the Democratic standard-bearer during her campaign last year and early in her vice-presidential term, her portfolio has come under scrutiny from critics and analysts, and some have recently questioned the political future of the first woman of color in such a high position.
Harris's responsibilities include, among other things, dealing with the migrant situation at the US border, voting rights, and campaigning for President Biden's major social policy bill. However, the vice president's personal approval ratings have fallen with Biden's since taking office, and even hit record lows, overtaking Biden's poll numbers in the rate at which they have declined.
311002
Discuss
Popular comments
Another zio-media spin article that adds only more propaganda. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
27 December, 01:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:35 GMTJames Webb Telescope Antenna Released, Assembly Tested, NASA Says
22:34 GMTPsychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Will Be ‘Short Reign’ - Report
21:52 GMTHarris Says Doesn't Feel She's Being 'Set Up' by Biden, Reiterates She Is VP
21:22 GMTVP Harris Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions ‘Not Seen Before’
20:30 GMTAt Least 27 Bodies Wash Up on Libyan Shore After Shipwreck, Red Crescent Says
20:12 GMTLas Vegas Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says
20:07 GMTMagnitude 6 Quake Rattles Greece's Crete, EMSC Says
19:02 GMTNASCAR Driver Who Unwittingly Sparked Viral ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Says Sponsors Snubbing Him
18:57 GMTPutin Shares His Plans for New Year's Eve Celebrations
18:38 GMT'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
18:25 GMTTrump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail if Capitol Riot Probe Slaps Him With Obstruction
18:14 GMTIsrael Approves Plan to Double Population in Occupied Golan Heights
17:20 GMTTop US Epidemiologist Fears Omicron May Overwhelm Hospitals
17:15 GMT'Can't Believe You Are Supporting Israel': Miss Universe Triggers Backlash With Instagram Post
16:58 GMTUK Media Laments ‘Calamitous Erosion’ of US Influence in 2021, Predicts Even Gloomier 2022
16:36 GMT'Conscience of His Generation': Tributes Pour In On Death of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu
16:00 GMTNew Research Suggests Coronavirus Lingers Throughout Body, Brain for Months
15:40 GMTClip Shows Iranian Missile Attack on Target That Looks Suspiciously Similar to Israeli Nuclear Plant
14:48 GMT'Photo Bomber': US B-2 Spirit Stealth Aircraft 'Unmasked' on Google Maps
14:42 GMTFrench Slightly Less Proud to Be European Than Germans, Italians, Poll Shows