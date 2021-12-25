https://sputniknews.com/20211225/kamala-harris-laments-dc-bubble-prevents-her-from-staying-in-touch-with-peoples-needs-1091793866.html

Kamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs

Kamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs

Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed that her “biggest concern” is finding herself in a “bubble” when it comes to being in touch with people’s needs.

2021-12-25T12:46+0000

2021-12-25T12:46+0000

2021-12-25T12:47+0000

us

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509364_0:98:2758:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3981f59503a1ec9f1da7dce9e8814b.jpg

Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed that her “biggest concern” is finding herself in a “bubble” when it comes to being in touch with people’s needs. Harris, interviewed by CBS’ Margaret Brennan for Sunday’s edition of “Face The Nation”, also regretted not being able to travel more outside Washington DC due to the coronavirus pandemic.“What do you think your biggest failure has been at this point?” the show’s host asked the VP.“To not get out of DC more,” responded Harris, whose own approval rating has slipped to 28 percent in recent polls, below President Joe Biden’s own low ratings.The VP prided herself on having forged a strong relationship with Biden, working “for hours on end doing Zooms or whatever” in the same room amid the pandemic-induced restrictions. She added, however, that she had concerns of living in a “bubble”.The Vice President insisted that it was “critically important” to listen to people who are directly impacted by the issues she feels strongly about and has been “fighting” for, such as voting rights, childcare and maternal health.The pre-recorded interview comes as part of a year-end media blitz by the Vice President, who recently told The Wall Street Journal that she and Biden had never discussed running together again in 2024.“I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it,’ she stated.This has come as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified at a press briefing that Biden would be running with Harris in 2024. Kamala Harris also got into a heated exchange with Charlamagne Tha God on 17 December after he asked her, pointblank, who the nation's "real" president was, “Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" on his Comedy Central show.The host of "Tha God’s Honest Truth" had weighed in on the fact that West Virginia moderate Democrat Joe Manchin was "holding up progress" on President Biden’s sweeping spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.This has come as the 79-year old POTUS, whose no stranger to slip-ups and blunders, has on occasion raised eyebrows by referring to VP Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’ amid speculations about how fit he is to lead the nation.Harris herself has been in the press crosshairs over reports of staff, such as long-time aide Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne, quitting her team due to her “soul-destroying” management style.Harris has been under fire from critics for her decision to procrastinate for months with a much-needed visit to the US-Mexico border after President Biden tapped her as the border czar to address the “root causes” of the migrant crisis. However, when she did go, she chose to confine herself to places that were least affected by the surging number of migrants, fumed the Republicans.

https://sputniknews.com/20211218/wrong-joe-in-the-wh-tweeps-wince-as-vp-harris-snaps-at-charlamagne-for-asking-who-real-potus-is-1091627022.html

Crystal Calloway 7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, kamala harris