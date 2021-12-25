https://sputniknews.com/20211225/small-plane-fatally-hits-child-during-take-off-in-drc---authorities-1091792687.html

Small Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off in DRC - Authorities

A teenage boy was crushed by an ascending plane in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as he was crossing the runway with his friends during the take-off

A small cargo plane of Kin-Avia airline was gaining altitude at the airfield in the town of Ilebo in the Kasai province on Friday evening when children ran across the runway.The authorities repeatedly urged citizens not to cross the runway, but violations continue, the administrator added.

