Photo of Obama Holding 'Vodka Shot in Russia' With 'Hilarious' Look on His Face Surfaces on Reddit

Former US President Barack Obama has recently gained quite a bit of attention online thanks to a Reddit post featuring a photo of him from over a decade and a half ago.The image in question, captioned “Obama socialising in Russia (2005)” and upvoted about 3.9 thousands times, shows Obama and US Senator Richard Lugar in the company of several other men (only Obama’s and Lugar’s faces are seen clearly), raising glasses filled with clear liquid, possibly alcohol.An NYT article from 2008, however, mentions that during Obama’s trip to Russia in 2005, the man who would become the 44th President of the United States actually “priggishly requested that his vodka shot glass be filled with water”.“This picture is odd, it’s like he’s both really out of place but also fitting right in,” one Reddit user remarked, with another responding that something seemed “off” and suggesting that “some photoshopping” might have been involved.“He looks like he's just been told that 'this is our culture, you must drink the vodka' and he doesn't wanna disrespect their culture but they are really just yanking his chain and are trying to get him all jacked up and he knows it,” a Reddit user speculated.In 2005, Obama, then a US senator, and Lugar visited Russia and toured the sites where nuclear warheads were stored prior to their destruction under the auspices of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program.

vot tak Must be an extremely slow news day, even at the zionist/nazi propaganda site, newsmax, where this drama queen gossip likely originated from. :-D 1

Zeke Aln Obama..... the real person of.... Ben Laden!..... 0

