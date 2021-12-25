Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/donald--melania-trump-decoration-spotted-on-christmas-tree-in-white-house-1091802464.html
'Donald & Melania Trump' Decoration Spotted on Christmas Tree in White House
'Donald & Melania Trump' Decoration Spotted on Christmas Tree in White House
The White House reportedly announced that “each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family.” 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
christmas tree
us
white house
decoration
With the holiday season in full swing, it turns out that a decoration featuring a photo of ex-US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump adorns the official White House Christmas Tree, and there is a good reason for it, Newsweek reports.According to the magazine, with “Gifts from the Heart” being the overall theme of the White House’s decorations, the State Dining Room is currently dedicated to the “gift of the family”, and the Christmas trees in said room “feature ornaments with pictures of first families over the years”.News of this development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on social media, as while some praised US President Joe Biden, there were also those who seemed more inclined to make references to the outcome of the last US presidential election instead.The magazine also notes that “much of the White House's Christmas theme centres around” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has taken its toll on the United States this year and the year before.
Another "very important news item" lifted from the likudite far right zio-media, probably newsmax. Thumbs down.
white house
donald trump, christmas tree, us, white house, decoration

'Donald & Melania Trump' Decoration Spotted on Christmas Tree in White House

19:04 GMT 25.12.2021
Christmas trees in the State Dining Room are decorated with snapshots of U.S. presidents and their families, here Donald and Melania Trump, during a press tour of White House Christmas decorations ahead of holiday receptions by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Washington, U.S. November 29, 2021.
Christmas trees in the State Dining Room are decorated with snapshots of U.S. presidents and their families, here Donald and Melania Trump, during a press tour of White House Christmas decorations ahead of holiday receptions by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Washington, U.S. November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Andrei Dergalin
The White House reportedly announced that “each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family.”
With the holiday season in full swing, it turns out that a decoration featuring a photo of ex-US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump adorns the official White House Christmas Tree, and there is a good reason for it, Newsweek reports.
According to the magazine, with “Gifts from the Heart” being the overall theme of the White House’s decorations, the State Dining Room is currently dedicated to the “gift of the family”, and the Christmas trees in said room “feature ornaments with pictures of first families over the years”.
"Each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family," the White House said.
News of this development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on social media, as while some praised US President Joe Biden, there were also those who seemed more inclined to make references to the outcome of the last US presidential election instead.
The magazine also notes that “much of the White House's Christmas theme centres around” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has taken its toll on the United States this year and the year before.
Popular comments
Another "very important news item" lifted from the likudite far right zio-media, probably newsmax. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
25 December, 22:34 GMT
000000
