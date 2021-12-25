https://sputniknews.com/20211225/donald--melania-trump-decoration-spotted-on-christmas-tree-in-white-house-1091802464.html

'Donald & Melania Trump' Decoration Spotted on Christmas Tree in White House

The White House reportedly announced that “each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family.” 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

With the holiday season in full swing, it turns out that a decoration featuring a photo of ex-US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump adorns the official White House Christmas Tree, and there is a good reason for it, Newsweek reports.According to the magazine, with “Gifts from the Heart” being the overall theme of the White House’s decorations, the State Dining Room is currently dedicated to the “gift of the family”, and the Christmas trees in said room “feature ornaments with pictures of first families over the years”.News of this development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on social media, as while some praised US President Joe Biden, there were also those who seemed more inclined to make references to the outcome of the last US presidential election instead.The magazine also notes that “much of the White House's Christmas theme centres around” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has taken its toll on the United States this year and the year before.

vot tak Another "very important news item" lifted from the likudite far right zio-media, probably newsmax. Thumbs down. 0

