'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency

Bannon insisted that the new cryptocurrency, which reportedly has a total supply of 40 billion, shows one’s “total and complete independence”. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist during the Trump administration, has recently promoted a new “alternative” cryptocurrency that is apparently supposed to help Trump supporters to “fight for America”, Newsweek reports.According to the magazine, Bannon shared this bit of information on his War Room podcast, during a conversation with right-wing political strategist Boris Epshteyn, when the two discussed the new cryptocurrency - $FJB.The new cryptocurrency, whose name appears to be a reference to “F*** Joe Biden” viral chant, has a total supply of 40 billion with some 17.8 billion tokens already burned, the magazine notes.The website for the cryptocurrency in question reportedly states that said project was started “as a rally around this movement with two main objectives: one, to build a community where people are free to voice their views without fear of being shamed, discriminated against or cancelled; and two, charitable giving to veterans, first responders and all those who have given their life for this great country."

