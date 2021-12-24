Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency
'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency
Bannon insisted that the new cryptocurrency, which reportedly has a total supply of 40 billion, shows one’s “total and complete independence”. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist during the Trump administration, has recently promoted a new “alternative” cryptocurrency that is apparently supposed to help Trump supporters to “fight for America”, Newsweek reports.According to the magazine, Bannon shared this bit of information on his War Room podcast, during a conversation with right-wing political strategist Boris Epshteyn, when the two discussed the new cryptocurrency - $FJB.The new cryptocurrency, whose name appears to be a reference to “F*** Joe Biden” viral chant, has a total supply of 40 billion with some 17.8 billion tokens already burned, the magazine notes.The website for the cryptocurrency in question reportedly states that said project was started “as a rally around this movement with two main objectives: one, to build a community where people are free to voice their views without fear of being shamed, discriminated against or cancelled; and two, charitable giving to veterans, first responders and all those who have given their life for this great country."
'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency

18:42 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 24.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JIM BOURGSteve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, leaves an appearance in U.S. District Court after being indicted for refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena over the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021
Andrei Dergalin
Bannon insisted that the new cryptocurrency, which reportedly has a total supply of 40 billion, shows one’s “total and complete independence”.
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist during the Trump administration, has recently promoted a new “alternative” cryptocurrency that is apparently supposed to help Trump supporters to “fight for America”, Newsweek reports.
According to the magazine, Bannon shared this bit of information on his War Room podcast, during a conversation with right-wing political strategist Boris Epshteyn, when the two discussed the new cryptocurrency - $FJB.

"We are now saying, 'screw Joe Biden'," Bannon said. "We've got a coin —it's got, the imprint is that, OK. It shows your total and complete independence, right? Our non-reliance — and you're going to very quickly have non-reliance on their financial system. So, no longer can they bother you."

The new cryptocurrency, whose name appears to be a reference to “F*** Joe Biden” viral chant, has a total supply of 40 billion with some 17.8 billion tokens already burned, the magazine notes.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Video: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
21 December, 12:28 GMT
The website for the cryptocurrency in question reportedly states that said project was started “as a rally around this movement with two main objectives: one, to build a community where people are free to voice their views without fear of being shamed, discriminated against or cancelled; and two, charitable giving to veterans, first responders and all those who have given their life for this great country."
