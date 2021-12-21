Video: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by a protester shouting "Let's Go Brandon" as she was delivering a speech in San Francisco on Monday.Pelosi was filmed touting the Infrastructure and Jobs Act when someone behind the camera yelled "Let's Go Brandon". The speaker is seen stumbling briefly but then swiftly finishing her speech without paying much attention to the anti-Joe Biden chant.The viral coded message emerged in October after an NBC reporter said that a crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" in support of the winner, Brandon Brown, when in fact the people were yelling "F**k Joe Biden".The race car driver himself has already voiced concerns that the derogatory euphemism may negatively affect his career. Brown underlined that he is not interested in politics, and does not want the chant to "just be the substitute for a cuss-word".
