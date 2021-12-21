Registration was successful!
Video: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
Video: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'
"Let's Go Brandon" is a viral euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden" that has flourished online and offline since a NASCAR race in October.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by a protester shouting "Let's Go Brandon" as she was delivering a speech in San Francisco on Monday.Pelosi was filmed touting the Infrastructure and Jobs Act when someone behind the camera yelled "Let's Go Brandon". The speaker is seen stumbling briefly but then swiftly finishing her speech without paying much attention to the anti-Joe Biden chant.The viral coded message emerged in October after an NBC reporter said that a crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" in support of the winner, Brandon Brown, when in fact the people were yelling "F**k Joe Biden".The race car driver himself has already voiced concerns that the derogatory euphemism may negatively affect his career. Brown underlined that he is not interested in politics, and does not want the chant to "just be the substitute for a cuss-word".
Video: Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Protester Shouting 'Let's Go Brandon'

12:28 GMT 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
"Let's Go Brandon" is a viral euphemism for "F**k Joe Biden" that has flourished online and offline since a NASCAR race in October. The contest was won by Brandon Brown, and, while the crowd was chanting "F**k Joe Biden", a reporter said instead that they were shouting "Let's Go Brandon" in support of the driver.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by a protester shouting "Let's Go Brandon" as she was delivering a speech in San Francisco on Monday.
Pelosi was filmed touting the Infrastructure and Jobs Act when someone behind the camera yelled "Let's Go Brandon". The speaker is seen stumbling briefly but then swiftly finishing her speech without paying much attention to the anti-Joe Biden chant.
The viral coded message emerged in October after an NBC reporter said that a crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting "Let's Go Brandon" in support of the winner, Brandon Brown, when in fact the people were yelling "F**k Joe Biden".
The race car driver himself has already voiced concerns that the derogatory euphemism may negatively affect his career. Brown underlined that he is not interested in politics, and does not want the chant to "just be the substitute for a cuss-word".
