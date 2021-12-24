Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
Librarian Involved in 'Holocaust Reenactment' Scandal Shared Nation of Islam Leader's Speech Online
24.12.2021
Kimberlynn Jurkowski, a librarian at the Watkins Elementary School in Washington DC who allegedly told students to reenact Holocaust-related scenes last week, had also shared social media posts that were deemed “troubling” by Liora Rez, executive director of non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism, Fox news reports.According to the broadcasting outlet, the social media posts in question include a Facebook post from 2020 in which Jurkowski promotes a petition demanding the US Congress to “stop funding Israeli apartheid”, and another Facebook post (also that year) featuring a link to a Fourth of July speech by Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam.She also said, referring to Jurkowski, she thinks “the DC public school system needs to be held accountable for how in the world they allowed a monster such as her to be around young children creating the type of traumatic environment that she did."The aforementioned reenactment, according to a letter from the school’s principal to parents that was obtained by Fox 5 DC, involved "students being asked to portray participants from the Holocaust such as Adolf Hitler, digging ditches to serve as mass graves, and simulated shootings."A spokesman for DC Public Schools has already announced that they launched an investigation into the matter, Fox News added.
18:06 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 24.12.2021)
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaks during a rally to mark the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, on Capitol Hill, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Washington
Andrei Dergalin
Kimberlynn Jurkowski, a librarian at the Watkins Elementary School in Washington DC who allegedly told students to reenact Holocaust-related scenes last week, had also shared social media posts that were deemed “troubling” by Liora Rez, executive director of non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism, Fox news reports.
According to the broadcasting outlet, the social media posts in question include a Facebook post from 2020 in which Jurkowski promotes a petition demanding the US Congress to “stop funding Israeli apartheid”, and another Facebook post (also that year) featuring a link to a Fourth of July speech by Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam.

"She is trying to paint Farrakhan [and] the Nation of Islam, which refers to Jews as termites, in a positive light," Rez said. "Again, like you have said, she promotes a BDS resolution, where Congress should limit the amount of aid going to Israel."

She also said, referring to Jurkowski, she thinks “the DC public school system needs to be held accountable for how in the world they allowed a monster such as her to be around young children creating the type of traumatic environment that she did."
The aforementioned reenactment, according to a letter from the school’s principal to parents that was obtained by Fox 5 DC, involved "students being asked to portray participants from the Holocaust such as Adolf Hitler, digging ditches to serve as mass graves, and simulated shootings."
A spokesman for DC Public Schools has already announced that they launched an investigation into the matter, Fox News added.
