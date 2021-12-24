https://sputniknews.com/20211224/librarian-involved-in-holocaust-reenactment-scandal-shared-nation-of-islam-leaders-speech-online-1091783009.html

Librarian Involved in 'Holocaust Reenactment' Scandal Shared Nation of Islam Leader’s Speech Online

Librarian Involved in 'Holocaust Reenactment' Scandal Shared Nation of Islam Leader's Speech Online

The reenactment in question allegedly involved "students being asked to portray participants from the Holocaust such as Adolf Hitler, digging ditches to serve...

Kimberlynn Jurkowski, a librarian at the Watkins Elementary School in Washington DC who allegedly told students to reenact Holocaust-related scenes last week, had also shared social media posts that were deemed “troubling” by Liora Rez, executive director of non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism, Fox news reports.According to the broadcasting outlet, the social media posts in question include a Facebook post from 2020 in which Jurkowski promotes a petition demanding the US Congress to “stop funding Israeli apartheid”, and another Facebook post (also that year) featuring a link to a Fourth of July speech by Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam.She also said, referring to Jurkowski, she thinks “the DC public school system needs to be held accountable for how in the world they allowed a monster such as her to be around young children creating the type of traumatic environment that she did."The aforementioned reenactment, according to a letter from the school’s principal to parents that was obtained by Fox 5 DC, involved "students being asked to portray participants from the Holocaust such as Adolf Hitler, digging ditches to serve as mass graves, and simulated shootings."A spokesman for DC Public Schools has already announced that they launched an investigation into the matter, Fox News added.

